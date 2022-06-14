After two years of not being able to participate in 4-H Camp because of COVID-19 and damage from several storms, 43 4-H members from across Livingston Parish had the opportunity May 30 to June 2.
The campers spent the week at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock and participated in a variety of activities.
During the morning sessions, they were in tracks, which included the subjects Food & Fitness, Get Ready, Get SET! (science, engineering and technology), Outdoor Adventures, Hunter Safety, Explore Louisiana: Wetlands, Wildlife & You!, and Water Safety — That’s What’s SUP!.
The afternoon sessions included a recreational activities, and at night campers had free time to try out the Olympic-size swimming pool, dance, movie, sports, arts and crafts, line dancing and shopping at the camp store.
Chaperones included junior counselors Breleigh Page and Reneé Starns, adult volunteers Susan Warner and J.R. King, and Parish Agent Bobby Bingham.