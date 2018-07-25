The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish prison from July 11-July 18:
July 11
THIBODEAUX, SHERRI M.: 52, 35503 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, simple burglary.
BRIGNAC, HARRY: 71, address unavailable, theft, injuring public records, malfeasance in office.
RICKER, DAUNE E.: 39, 18556 Bull Run Road, Springfield, drug court sanction.
CHAPMAN, JONATHAN JAY: 34, 23754 Snowden Ave., Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
HILL, JOSEPH SAMUEL: 36, 600 Burkett Lane, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
CORDRAY, TROY: 41, 12261 E. Adams, Hammond, drug court sanction.
BLADES, DUANE ALLEN: 37, 18320 Florida Blvd., Albany, drug court sanction.
KNIGHT, KESHA: 41, 417 Louise St., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
TALBERT, DARRY W.: 51, 209 East St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary.
SIMONEAUX, JESSICA: 28, 34831 River Lane Road, Holden, fugitive.
MILLET, JUSTIN L.: 32, 34831 River Lane Road, Holden, fugitive.
HOYT, BROOKE: 26, 32831 Kirbywood Drive, Walker, obstructing public passages.
SYKES, ROBERT: 31, 145 West Willow, Ponchatoula, speeding.
MARPLE, MICHAEL: 19, 21851 Bond Kuad Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
SHIREY, CHRISTOPHER: 18, 24133 Brian St., Denham Springs, simple battery of the infirm.
WOLFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEE: 30, 7524 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, false imprisonment.
BROOKS, DEVEN: 21, 26298 Woodstock Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
BRUNET, KATELIN: 18, 23604 Wellington Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
MCCASKILL, MARQUIES ANDREW: 17, 13345 Molly Melissa Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, monetary instrument abuse.
POTTS, MICHAEL: 23, 200 Camp Ground Road, Montgomery, domestic abuse battery.
PENUEL, NANCY: 47, 36320 Walker North Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BRUE, CAMERON: 19, 30759 Arlington Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance.
WOODEN, ST. CLAIR: 22, 7977 Hammond St., New Orleans, simple battery.
RICHARDSON, ANITA: 30, 8429 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
July 12
FELDER, FRANCES ELIZABETH: 31, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taillamps.
STAFFORD, JOYCE: 29, 17114 Olive Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BROWN, WHITNEY DANIEL: 29, 17144 Olive Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps.
KINCHEN, JOSHUA D.: 23, 30600 La. 16, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
WATKINS, ERIC DEWAYNE: 27, 25179 D Hutchinson Road, Holden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
HEBERT, MICHAEL: 25, 20010 Steve Hughes Road, Walker, taillamps, stop signs and yield signs, security required, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
FUQUA, NADANIEL: 23, 287 Industrial Drive, Jonesboro, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BATTLE, MARCUS: 43, 1605 Plum St., Patterson, Department of Corrections incarceration.
GLOVER, ROGER: 54, 2821 Silver Pines Lane, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
PICOU, ANTHONY: 22, 14190 Gator Road, Maurepas, illegal carrying of weapons, simple criminal damage to property.
DOUGHTY, MICHAEL: 39, 992 Means Lake Road, Harrisonburg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
HUTCHINS, DELORES: 60, 29677 S. Montpelier Ave., Albany, fugitive.
HARDIN, KELSEY: 29, 28570 Gaylord Road, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
COBBS, CURTIS DEANDRE: 18, 807 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
BOYD, MICHAEL ALLEN: 31, 8314 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
MCDADE, KAZ LAYTON: 35, 32499 Bryerwood Lane, Walker, resisting an officer, switched plate, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
MATTHEWS, HOMER RAY: 66, 7953 Violet St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace/doing any of the following to disturb, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
STAFFORD, STEVEN: 44, 12396 La. 1036, Holden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
MARLER, ALLISON MARIE: 29, 18935 La Trace Road, French Settlement, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
July 13
MILLER, RICARDO M.: 32, 25392 McCarroll Road, Springfield, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, obstructing public passages.
SCOTT, ZACKERY: 30, 25368 McCarroll Road, Springfield, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer.
ARDOIN, KENNETH: 35, 17114 Olive Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parole.
LEBLANC, BRENT: 27, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Richwood, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
WUNSTEL, ERIC: 50, 22338 Snipe St., Maurepas, domestic abuse battery, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts theft.
LEJEUNE, RYAN: 27, 8360 Susie Circle E, Denham Springs, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles, switched plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MORAN, JUSTIN: 19, 10175 D Taylor Road, Denham Springs, 18 counts attempt/simple burglary, three counts simple burglary, resisting an officer.
CALLENDER, MICHAEL SHANE: 43, 16001 Ruth Drive, Walker, owner to secure registration, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, vehicle registration expired, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BERTHELOT, SIDNEY ROBINSON: 39, 23795 La. 42, Holden, court costs, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
GILBERT, KAYLA B.: 21, 714 Mulberry St. St. 13, Lebanon, filing or maintaining false public records.
SAPPINGTON, STEVAN JARED: 35, 18205 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, driving while intoxicated.
SYKES, ROBERT BRADLEY: 37, 30324 Eden Kinchen Road, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, probation.
STEPHENS, CHRISTINA: 34, 14569 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville, Florida, accessory/illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, littering prohibited.
STEPHENS, JESSICA: 36, 8223 Argossy Court, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, secretary to require periodical inspection, no driver's license.
WATSON, ANGELICA: 26, 12344 Steptoe Road, Roseland, fugitive.
HILL, ADDISON OQUIN: 26, 12225 Brown Road, Denham Springs, two counts theft.
GARNICA, FARA: 46, 18025 Bass Lake Trace, Ponchatoula, refund or access device application fraud.
TEDALDI, DAVID JAMES: 34, 12875 Danya Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, refund or access device application fraud.
July 14
MYERS, JEFFERY M.: 45, 29906 La. 22, Springfield, hit-and-run driving.
RACCA, BRANDON: 20, 30100 Walker N. Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
JACKSON, ENKOCE: 21, 510 First St., Ponchatoula, speeding.
COBB, CHRISTOPHER: 17, 13139 Browden, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
ARTIETA, DARREN N.: 40, 38060 Nan Wesley Road, Denham Springs, stalking criminal trespass.
SMITH, PAIGE: 27, 25542 Traylor Lane, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
JENKINS, DOMINIQUE CRYSTAL: 20, 12434 White Chapel, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
MIXON, DARRECK: 35, 26245 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs, two counts cruelty to juveniles.
VANSICKEL, LOR MARIEI: 48, 23049 Snipe St., Maurepas, theft.
July 15
WILLIAMS, DOMINICK: 18, 201 East St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
GRIGSBY, SHANE: 44, 8103 Fitzgerald, Denham Springs, two counts attempt/simple burglary, probation.
FEDRIC, JARED: 40, 30855 Lilac St., Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, illegal possession of stolen things.
MULLENS, MEGAN B.: 22, 12430 River Highlands Drive, Apt. L, domestic abuse battery.
WILLIAMS, AUTHOR L.: 35, 25531 La. 43, Springfield, simple battery.
QUINN, KRISTIE: 24, 110 Campo Lane, Amite, domestic abuse battery.
MOSLEY, CLAUDELL: 41, 1461 La. 1042, Greensburg, simple assault.
ROSS, ANTHONY: 32, 31313 Sweetwater Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
MORACE, KEVIN CHARLES: 30, 3958 Ozark St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
THORSKE, JODY: 40, 14740 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, parole.
July 16
LEJEUNE, JEREMY PAUL: 39, 8800 Country Club Road, Denham Springs, vehicle license required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HOWLE, MORGAN: 18, 36084 Lynchburg Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SANDERS, BRADLEY: 42, 27085 James Chapel, Holden, three counts simple burglary.
BENNETT, JOSEPH: 31, 272 Davis Road, Ringgold, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
GAUTREAU, CHRISTOPHER: 35, 13251 Ed Drive, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, reckless operation, no driver's license, color of clearance lamps, identification lamps, side marker, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, false certificates, vehicle registration expired, probation
MCCULLOUGH, DAVID: 31, 07166 Bessie Drive, Denham Springs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, expired vehicle registration, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
KOCZROWSKI, COREY JO: 29, 13122 Montrose N. Drive, Denham Springs, two counts residential contractor fraud.
BAKER, SHANE: 40, 28310 Jack Perry, Independence, child desertion, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
BAKER, SYLVIA: 38, 28310 Jack Perry Road, Independence, child desertion, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BLACK, RICHARD G.: 51, 305 Jan Mar St., Denham Springs, criminal trespass, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, no driver's license, expired vehicle registration, traffic bench warrant, one way roadways and rotary traffic islands.
WRIGHT, JOSEPH W.: 35, 30516 W. Trace Ave., Walker, Department of Corrections incarceration.
KNOWLES, DEDRA: 40, 11681 Marlene Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
MCMANUS, HELEN M.: 49, 30910 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
LACHNEY, HANNAH: 20, 10137 S. Walker, Denham Springs, false swearing.
MARTIN, SELENA: 18, 10137 S. Walker Road, Denham Springs, false swearing.
EPHROM, JEREMIAH: 19, 1935 General Lee Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
LAMARTINIERE, JASON R.: 32, 36590 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, violation of protective orders, criminal trespass.
YAWN, MICHAEL STACY: 28, 13715 Whit Holden Road, Walker, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MILTON, BOBBY L.: 58, 9650 Louis Turner Lane, Denham Springs, sexual battery.
July 17
DEYOUNG, AUSTIN DAKOTA: 23, 31185 Walker Road, Walker, aggravated assault with a firearm.
ANDERSON, PATRICK: 37, 30549 Milton Road, Denham Springs, vehicle license required, illegal possession of stolen things, security required, false certificates, violation of protective orders.
PARKER, HENRY: 24, 3061 Washington St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, principal/simple burglary.
PEEVY, DARRIAN: 23, 16088 Popular St., Loranger, attempt/simple burglary.
CONLEY, RANDY R.: 33, 7807 Whitley Road, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapons, theft.
SCOTT, JASON PAUL: 37, 100 Secret Gate, Denham Springs, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return.
DEPHILLIPS, BRENT: 33, 28370 Strawberry Lane, Hammond, domestic abuse battery.
BROWN, THIMEY: 36, 5657 Hartford, Baton Rouge, five counts simple burglary, theft, two counts attempt/simple burglary, fugitive.
DOWNING, BRADLEY: 32, 8674 Cheyenne Ave., Denham Springs, five counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, four counts distribution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
LEE, JESSICA: 31, 8674 Cheyenne Ave., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER: 22, 12145 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, speeding.
KINCHEN, LORENZO: 42, 208 East St., Denham Springs, parish jail time.
STURDEVANT, HOUSTON DEMONDS: 25, 10440 Kellie Drive, Hammond, failure to appear.
FALLO, BLAKE A.: 57, 14140 Cardyn Road, Port Vincent, obscenity.
ROSE, DAVID: 56, 29360 Red Oak Road, Livingston, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
PRICE, ALEXANDRA NICOLE: 23, 26384 Wax Road Lot 13, Denham Springs, domestic aggravated battery, violation of protective orders.
PRIBBERNOW, JEFFERY: 27, 26384 Wax Road Lot 13, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, false imprisonment.
THOMAS, STEWART JOEL: 42, 28053 Charlie Watts Road, Livingston, theft, failure to pay child support, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, registration certificates, traffic bench warrant, special restrictions on lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses
BLUM, SHAWN K.: 47, 45085 St. Dora, St. Amant, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant, switched plate, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
SHAFFER, DIRK P.: 44, 22307 Gull St., Maurepas, simple burglary.
ADAMS, DARIUS: 19, 25475 Sycamore Drive, Springfield, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, proclamation of state of emergency/conditions therefore/effect thereof.
July 18
SIBLEY, LAQUINCY: 26, 1331 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, no driver's license, security required, owner to secure registration, proper equipment required on vehicles, fugitive.
LETEFF, MINDY: 37, 21883 La. 22, Maurepas, failure to appear.
GLAVIANA, JASON JOEL: 47, 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
RILEY, CHASE ALAN: 26, 34469 La. 16, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, cyberstalking.
GARRETT, GRADY E.: 41, 30910 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, soliciting for prostitutes.
THOMAS, BRYANT: 48, 823 11th, Port Allen, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, pandering, turning movements and required signals, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.