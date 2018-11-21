The quarterly Honors Day program for students in grades five through eight at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Hammond was Oct. 19.
Good Samaritan Awards were presented to one student from each class: Theresa Blanchard, Brenley Cothern, Bronwyn Doan, John-Ross Downing, Aubrey Dufrene, Hunter Gambel, Daniel Hebert, William Hudspeth, Abby LeJeune, Kinsley McCrory, Kaylee Sedberry and Chad Vallery.
Students honored as Top Five Readers for the quarter are Tanner Anderson, Lauren Capdeboscq, Sydney Capdeboscq, Jude Delatte, Reese Fitzhugh, Raven Gandolfo, Kayla Nash, Chase Oalman, Blayne Schilling and Parker Street.
Raven Gandolfo and Kayla Nash received the Points Club medal for their performance in the Accelerated Reader program.
Also, a number of Holy Ghost seventh-graders have been chosen for participation in the Duke University Talent Identification Program, on the basis of their performance on standardized tests. They are Katherine Abdalla, Joseph DiGiovanni, Justin Domiano, Maggie Elkins, Reese Fitzhugh, Hunter Gambel, Emily Jimenez, Dominic Muguira, Kayla Nash, Gracelyn Navarra, Drew Schillage, Tate Silbernagel, Noah Slaton, Malakie Smith and Ryleigh Wallette.