On Oct. 16, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
In the area, Susan G. Spring, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission. Spring is the executive director of the Regina Coeli Child Development Center and will serve as a representative of a Head Start program.
The Early Childhood Care and Education Commission's mission is to study the availability, quality, and the cost of early childhood care and education throughout Louisiana.