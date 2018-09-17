A 2-year-old boy died Monday morning after he shot himself with a gun found in a French Settlement-area home, said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
A preliminary investigation indicated the child climbed up on a stool, grabbed the handgun off a counter and fired it, Ard said in a news release.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the home on the 18000 block of Murphy Estates Lane in Livingston around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the toddler with a gunshot wound to the face, the news release says.
The child, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No arrests or citations have been made at this time, Ard said.
There have been at least 141 unintentional shootings by children under the age of 17 this year, according to Everytown, an advocacy group focused on reducing gun violence in the U.S.
