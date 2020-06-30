Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.

All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream. 

Livingston-Tangipahoa parishes

Amite 

Mallory Crouch, Master of Science, Medical School

Haiting Shui, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering

Denham Springs

Carrie King, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement

Markieta Williams, Master of Jurisprudence, Law School

Hammond

Michelle Florman, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement

Joel Webb, Doctor of Philosophy, Liberal Arts School

Kyle Gordon, Master Business Administration, Business School

Kathryn Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement

Independence

Madison Casey, Master of Science, Medical School

Logan Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Arts School

Robert

Jessica Rogers, Associate of Arts, Professional Advancement

Jessica Rogers, Certificate, Professional Advancement

Theresa Glissman, Master of Liberal Arts, Professional Advancement

Roseland

Carl Briggs, Bachelor Science Management, Business School

Carl Briggs, Certificate, Business School

