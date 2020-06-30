Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.
All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream.
Livingston-Tangipahoa parishes
Amite
Mallory Crouch, Master of Science, Medical School
Haiting Shui, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering
Denham Springs
Carrie King, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement
Markieta Williams, Master of Jurisprudence, Law School
Hammond
Michelle Florman, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement
Joel Webb, Doctor of Philosophy, Liberal Arts School
Kyle Gordon, Master Business Administration, Business School
Kathryn Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Advancement
Independence
Madison Casey, Master of Science, Medical School
Logan Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Arts School
Robert
Jessica Rogers, Associate of Arts, Professional Advancement
Jessica Rogers, Certificate, Professional Advancement
Theresa Glissman, Master of Liberal Arts, Professional Advancement
Roseland
Carl Briggs, Bachelor Science Management, Business School
Carl Briggs, Certificate, Business School