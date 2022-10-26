Opelousas native and Denham Springs resident Bobby G. Savoie has been selected by AARP, a nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Louisiana Andrus Award for Community Service, the group’s highest and most visible state volunteer award for community service.
Savoie was selected for his service, which has greatly benefited the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission and inspired other volunteers, a news release said.
Savoie is serving in his sixth and final year as state president for AARP in Louisiana. As the lead volunteer and face of AARP, he is passionate about educating and advocating for older adults. He has been involved in almost every program of AARP and has been instrumental in advocating for more funding for home and community based services so that older adults can stay in their homes with the support of family and friends.
Savoie is a member of the Speakers Bureau and delivers workshops on fraud prevention, disaster preparation and response, and caregiving. He is the lead Fraud Watch Network volunteer, educating Louisianans on how to protect themselves against fraud and scams, and delivering weekly fraud tips via social media.
Before becoming president, Savoie spent over four years as a volunteer for AARP’s Capital Area Advocacy Team. In this role, he tracked legislation, reviewed bills that had been filed and, during sessions, monitored committee meetings, and testified support or opposition to legislation before committees.
“I am honored to recognize Bobby Savoie as the recipient of the 2022 Andrus Award,” said Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana state director. “In keeping with Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus’ legacy of service, Bobby has exhibited leadership, service and passion through his spirit of volunteerism and contributions to his community.
Savoie will be honored at a ceremony Friday, Oct. 28.
AARP Louisiana will donate $1,000 on behalf of Savoie to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge and to the Retired State Employees Association of Louisiana.