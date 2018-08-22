DENHAM SPRINGS — Different interpretations of water flow through artwork on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s latest exhibit, “The Way of Water.”
The exhibit, which features a gallery full of creations made of several different media, opened with a reception for the artists earlier this month.
The exhibit is being presented in conjunction with Denham Springs Main Street’s exhibit, the Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways, which opened the same day at the nearby Old City Hall Museum. The exhibit focuses on the artists’ conception of the waterways of Louisiana and the water environment of Livingston Parish. Twelve artists have hung their creations in the gallery and will remain on exhibit through Sept. 22.
Mary Felder, immediate past president of the Arts Council, is among the artists whose work is on display. She said the choice of the Way of Water for this exhibition’s theme worked very well with the visit of the Water/Ways exhibit to Denham Springs.
Also among the artists showing their work is painter Kerry Curtain, who has two paintings in the exhibit. One of his creations is a large acrylic water scene depicting different reflections of a swamp scene caught in water. Curtain said water has been very much on his mind for the past two years as memories of the flood of August 2016 linger. He said that while water didn’t come into his home, he was trapped for four days because of street flooding.
“The flood was just unbelievable … it was something that I never believed would happen in my lifetime,” he said. “It affected so many, including my students in the gifted and talented program. We are finally getting over those times.”
Ed May, who is showing a painting he accomplished on a cypress board, said he has been painting for four or five years. “I had been sketching and doodling all my life and finally decided to give painting a try several years ago. Painting is really something special. I have to be in the right mood to start a painting, but I really enjoy it. I mostly give my paintings away, and I keep a few, but I do it because I enjoy it,” he explained.
May said painting about water was easy for him. He said he has always enjoyed fishing and hunting and just being out in the outdoors and on the water. “Water has inspired my paintings, but then, I like to paint other things too, such as old buildings and landscapes. I travel a good bit and take pictures that I later use when I decide to paint something,” he said.
Photographer KC “Kitty” Kuhnert said he loves to take pictures of water. "Many of my pictures reflect a fascination with water … in its beauty and in its potential to be dangerous. I did not flood. … I was out of state when we heard about the flood, and we hurried home to check on our house. We were lucky. … Four houses away, the people flooded. We helped a lot of people with problems, and my heart goes out to all who were hurt by the flood. I know some people who are still not all the way back, and I look forward to the time when everything and everyone is restored.”
Photographer Adin Putnam has become very familiar with water, and he had no trouble finding suitable pictures to hang in the exhibit. Putnam is the author of the book “Rising Above: The Great Flood of 2016,” which is available at numerous bookstores, the gallery and other outlets.
“Photographing the flood, getting the flood captured on film, was good therapy for me. I came to know water firsthand as about seven feet of water came into my home. We had a second story, and that’s where all my photo gear was stored. We had to eventually leave the house, but during the recovery period, we managed to live in the upstairs.”
Putnam said that it is still difficult to get over the flood. “It’s amazing how much power water has. To see Denham Springs after the flood was almost unbearable. I can still remember the smells that came from the mud and huge piles of debris that were everywhere. The Antique District was an especially sad sight. We are getting over this terrible time, but for some, the memories will linger forever. I believe that art and photos can help people in the recovery process. We have to appreciate the fact that while water is essential to our existence, it can also be a great threat,” he said.
A new member of the Arts Council, Sarah Dee Starkey, said she enjoys working in different media. “Since I was a kid, I enjoyed creating art. I sold my first piece in high school, and that was a thrill.”
She continued her art education at Baton Rouge Community College and Nicholls State University, and she earned a degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. She works in an Alzheimer’s unit two days a week and said her art is a help in her work with the ill.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Other artists showing their creations are Jerry Bauer, Mary Felder, Donna Francisco, Liz Harman, Stan Routh, Bebe Tulley and Judy Momenzadeh.