South Louisiana strawberry farmers, deprived of their usual opportunity to sell choice berries at the traditional auction associated with the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, showcased their products at a special Farmers’ Day auction May 9 at the Country Market in Ponchatoula's historic train depot.
Randy Bush of Ponchatoula said that when the Strawberry Festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus threat. he kept thinking about the strawberry farmers in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes who had been denied the opportunity to sell their berries at the annual auction. “I sat down two weeks ago, made some notes on the back of an envelope, and started calling a few people, and within a few hours I had everything lined up for this special auction,” he said.
Bush added that Ponchatoula Mayor Bobby Zabbia, the Country Market staff and the Ponchatoula Police Department all readily agreed to support the event. “It all just came together with the cooperation of a number of people. We got the word out, and within no time we had a dozen strawberry farmers who agreed to bring in two flats of their best berries. We also quickly found some potential bidders, and just like that we had the auction,” Bush said.
Among those who quickly agreed to participate were Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain. Other elected officials and representatives of local nonprofits and financial institutions joined the bidders offering generous prices for the flats of berries. The first flat auctioned brought $500.
Bush said all the money raised went directly to the farmers. “I didn’t have to spend any money putting this event together, and we hardly had any expenses at all. This was strictly for the farmers, and it was an opportunity to support our strawberry farmers who are facing the same challenges as everyone else during these difficult times,” he said.
Nungesser said that while "we are going through a very trying period with the coronavirus, I also know that the people of Louisiana are special and are resilient. Over the past years we have been through Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill, the terrible floods in this area, especially Livingston Parish in 2016, and we have somehow found a way to get through all of this. Nothing can stop the people of this great state. We will come through this, and I know that better days are ahead. When we can travel again and we can all be together again, I am asking that you take some 'staycations,' go and visit part of our great state that you have never visited before.”
Strain told the group that when the pandemic started, the first priority was to ensure that Americans had enough to eat. “Our first focus was on food … the salt of the earth … and I think that our farmers and food distributors have done all they can to assure that our people still had food to eat. I also commend all of those individuals who have stepped up and helped get food to those who are in need. I thank all of you for coming out today to support our strawberries farmers. I tell everybody everywhere I go that Louisiana strawberries are the sweetest and best berries found anywhere.”
The Farmers' Day was dedicated to the late Levi Robertson, who was a strawberry farmer for many years. In a tribute to Robertson, Rhonda Poche, also a strawberry farmer, said, “Two days before he died, he was out in his fields covering his berries when a threat of frost was coming. He was a hard-working farmer, a great citizen and, above all, a family man. We will all miss Mr. Levi.”