Two recreation districts in Livingston Parish will have to consider scaling back or shutting down if residents do not rally at the polls to support them on Dec. 8, parish officials are warning.

On the ballot are millage taxes to support the operation of two public ballparks and sports programs in Livingston and Colyell.

The recreation districts were created this year when the parish council split Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 in two, dividing its assets and tax revenue proportionally.

The intact recreation district failed to garner the support of a majority of voters during a tax election in March 2017, amid disputes about how the money was spent between the two ballparks. A second recreation tax proposal within the town of Livingston had failed, as well, in April 2017.

Members of the Livingston Parish Council hoped separate districts would have an easier time gathering support from their respective communities. But passing the taxes will be a challenge in Livingston Parish, where voters have recently torpedoed measures to fund drainage and school safety.

Recreation District No. 7 encompasses an area around the town of Livingston, north of Interstate 12. Voters there will decide whether to approve a ten-year, 15-mill property tax, the same rate as is currently levied. It is projected to raise $239,000 each year.

If the measure passes, proponents want to expand the facilities beyond the ball diamonds that are now used for baseball and softball leagues.

Livingston-area Parish Councilman Jeff Ard said the district would consider adding a football/soccer field with a walking track and a splash pad.

Ard said he'd also like to see the continuation of a nascent football and cheer program, which could be the foundation for high school teams, should Doyle be mandated to offer it in the future.

"We don't want them to just come up one year and say, you have to play football, and we have kids who have never played the sport before," Ard said.

In case the tax does not pass, the ballpark would fall to the responsibility of the town of Livingston, which might have to scale back offerings, he said.

"There would be no more expansions," Ard said. "They would barely have even enough money to run the league."

Recreation District No. 5 South includes the area south of the interstate in Livingston, extending to the village limits of French Settlement. Residents there will consider a ten-year, ten-mill property tax, projected to raise $127,000 each year.

The southern district is responsible for the Colyell Community Ballpark. The ballpark includes a pavilion that is available to district residents to reserve and use for free, said Colyell-area Councilman Jeff Averett.

He said the recreation district currently leases the field to tournament teams, but he foresees opening an independent league at the park, if the tax passes. Averett said there are also plans to add a running track.

If the tax does not pass, local leaders will be forced to sell to a private firm, Averett said.

"I hope and pray they will pass it," Averett said. "I really do."