HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance students were finalists — including five first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition held recently at Southeastern.
Receiving first place nods were Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, freshman men division; Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell, senior women’s division; Alfred Harper, junior men division; Wesley Newton, of Bourg, senior men; and Joshua Staes, of Baton Rouge, graduate men.
Southeastern vocal students swept both the freshman men and senior women categories.
Other students recognized at the competition include the following: Caitlyn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, second place sophomore women; Canaan White, of Ponchatoula, second place freshman men; Sara Cage, of Baton Rouge, second place senior women; Camryn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, third place sophomore women; William Dopp, of Independence, third place freshman men; Carley Duet, of Cutoff, third place junior women; Anne Labranche, of Mandeville, third place senior women; Emily Guagliardo, of Ponchatoula, fourth place, freshman women; and Deondra Bell, of Baton Rouge, fourth place senior women.
Voice teachers from the NATS Louisiana Chapter judged the auditions. Students participated in lectures and master classes as part of the one-day conference.