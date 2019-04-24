The Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival was recently held at Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Denham Springs.
Seventy-six 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 121 dishes and competed in seven cookery contests. The first-place winners in the seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento box contests will have the opportunity to compete in May at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula.
Egg cookery
Appetizer/salad: first place, Kaitlynn Anthony, South Fork Elementary; second place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary; third place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish homeschool
Dessert: first place, Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Caleb J. Vaughn, South Fork Elementary; third place, Shane Nettles, French Settlement Junior/Senior High
Main dish: first place, Dalton Mohen, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, Grayson Lutz, Frost Elementary
Sugar cookery
Cakes: first place, Hollie Johnston, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Madelyn Kelly, Livingston Parish homeschool; third place, Olivia Ellis, South Fork Elementary
Pies: first place, Trey Tippit, Doyle Elementary; second place, Shane Nettles, French Settlement Junior/Senior High; third place, Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary
Candy: first place, Hailey Ramos, South Fork Elementary; second place, Alessa Clark, Doyle Junior/Senior High; third place, Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary
Poultry cookery
Chicken: first place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; second place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish homeschool; third place, Maddie Durbin, Holden Junior/Senior High
Processed poultry products: first place, Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary; second place, Ian Coates, member-at-large; third, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Other poultry: first place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Parker Posey, Holden School
Beef cookery
Quick and easy main dish: first place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; second place, Angelina Bowden, Northside Elementary; third place, Haiden Latimer, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Low calorie: first place, Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary
One dish meal: first place, Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High
Seafood cookery
Shrimp: first place, Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary; second place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary; third place, Saniya Smith, Denham Springs Elementary
Fish/other seafood: first place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, McCurdy Tippit, Doyle Elementary
Crab: first place, Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Grayson Lutz, Frost School; third place, Chloe Chaney, South Fork Elementary
Crawfish: first place, Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Megan Ramos, South Fork Elementary
Oyster: first place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Kindal Coates, French Settlement Elementary
Bento box contest
First place, Elizabeth Morales, Doyle Elementary; second place, Aidan Hutchinson, Holden Elementary; third place, Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary
My favorite dish
Other: first place, Shiana Rivero, Walker Elementary; second place, Berkley May, Southside Elementary; third place Cameron Reevelle, Doyle Elementary
Dessert: first place, Evelynne Miller, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Clara Sanders, South Fork Elementary; third place, Chloe Chaney, South Fork Elementary
While the judging was taking place, 4-H Junior Leader Club members and Mikaela Carender, assistant extension agent with the LSU AgCenter, presented a program on healthy living. The youth learned about eating healthy and how important physical fitness activities are for them.
The contestants also had the opportunity to participate in Yoga for Kids.