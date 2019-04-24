Food Festival Winners 2019.jpg

First place winners in the Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival are, from left, front row, Gavin Davis, Caden Gates, Haleigh Nettles, Hailey Ramos, Dalton Mohen, Layden Lewis and Shiana Rivers; and back row, Jewelie Green, Anna Bravata, Hollie Johnston, Taylor Coates, Kaitlynn Anthony, Sawyer Herring, Autumn Herring, Trey Tippit, Evelynne Miller and Colten Gates.

 Provided photo

The Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival was recently held at Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Denham Springs.

Seventy-six 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 121 dishes and competed in seven cookery contests. The first-place winners in the seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento box contests will have the opportunity to compete in May at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula.

Egg cookery

Appetizer/salad: first place, Kaitlynn Anthony, South Fork Elementary; second place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary; third place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish homeschool

Dessert: first place, Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Caleb J. Vaughn, South Fork Elementary; third place, Shane Nettles, French Settlement Junior/Senior High

Main dish: first place, Dalton Mohen, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, Grayson Lutz, Frost Elementary

Sugar cookery

Cakes: first place, Hollie Johnston, Levi Milton Elementary; second place, Madelyn Kelly, Livingston Parish homeschool; third place, Olivia Ellis, South Fork Elementary

Pies: first place, Trey Tippit, Doyle Elementary; second place, Shane Nettles, French Settlement Junior/Senior High; third place, Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary

Candy: first place, Hailey Ramos, South Fork Elementary; second place, Alessa Clark, Doyle Junior/Senior High; third place, Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary

Poultry cookery

Chicken: first place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; second place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish homeschool; third place, Maddie Durbin, Holden Junior/Senior High

Processed poultry products: first place, Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary; second place, Ian Coates, member-at-large; third, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle

Other poultry: first place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Parker Posey, Holden School

Beef cookery

Quick and easy main dish: first place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; second place, Angelina Bowden, Northside Elementary; third place, Haiden Latimer, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Low calorie: first place, Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary

One dish meal: first place, Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High

Seafood cookery

Shrimp: first place, Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary; second place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary; third place, Saniya Smith, Denham Springs Elementary

Fish/other seafood: first place, Autumn Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, McCurdy Tippit, Doyle Elementary

Crab: first place, Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Grayson Lutz, Frost School; third place, Chloe Chaney, South Fork Elementary

Crawfish: first place, Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary; second place, Megan Ramos, South Fork Elementary

Oyster: first place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Kindal Coates, French Settlement Elementary

Bento box contest

First place, Elizabeth Morales, Doyle Elementary; second place, Aidan Hutchinson, Holden Elementary; third place, Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary

My favorite dish

Other: first place, Shiana Rivero, Walker Elementary; second place, Berkley May, Southside Elementary; third place Cameron Reevelle, Doyle Elementary

Dessert: first place, Evelynne Miller, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Clara Sanders, South Fork Elementary; third place, Chloe Chaney, South Fork Elementary

While the judging was taking place, 4-H Junior Leader Club members and Mikaela Carender, assistant extension agent with the LSU AgCenter, presented a program on healthy living. The youth learned about eating healthy and how important physical fitness activities are for them.

The contestants also had the opportunity to participate in Yoga for Kids. 

View comments