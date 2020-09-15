Livingston Parish Library set to return to normal hours
The Livingston Parish Library announced it will enter Phase 3 of its reopening plan Sept. 14. The announcement comes in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation advancing the state to Phase 3 of the Resilient Louisiana strategic plan.
Phase 3 of the library's reopening plan will also see the library return to pre-coronavirus hours of operation for the first time since late March. Occupancy will be monitored to maintain social distancing guidelines and sanitizing methods will be used.
Meeting rooms at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch in Livingston will be made available for community and civic meetings, with a limit of 15 or fewer participants.
Patrons may use study rooms, one person at a time. Desks and chairs will be sanitized after use.
Curbside pickup service will continue at all branches.
Face masks must be worn at all times by patrons while visiting the library.
All library programs and events will continue in a virtual format on the library social media channels.
Patrons with questions can contact their local branch at www.mylpl.info or text at (225) 396-4LPL (4575).
No fair this year
The Livingston Parish Fair has been canceled for 2020.
Want to attend one of the service academies?
A Virtual Service Academy Day with the congressional delegation from Louisiana will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and instructions on how to join the call will be sent the following day. Call (225) 929-7711 for information.
Email one of these address to RSVP: shawn_hanscom@cassidy.senate.gov (Bill Cassidy), hannah_livingston@kennedy.senate.gov (John Kennedy), ramona.martin@mail.house.gov (Ralph Abraham), jonathan.smith2@mail.house.gov (Garret Graves), greg.ellison@mail.house.gov (Clay Higgins), jerrie.ledoux@mail.house.gov (Mike Johnson), karen.domino@mail.house.gov (Cedric Richmond), or danielle.evans@mail.house.gov (Steve Scalise).
Document shredding available
The Watson Branch of the Bank of Zachary, 32340 La. 16, will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.
Exhibit shows shelter dogs and art
October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is celebrating our furry friends through art. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 24. A portion of art sales on exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are welcome. Call (225) 664-1168 to make an appointment to view the exhibit or visit artslivingston.org for information or to view the virtual exhibit. To find out more on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
2020 census forms due soon
The deadline to complete your 2020 census form is Sept. 30. Door-to-door census employees are out in the area, but you may still respond by internet or phone. On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the census is available.