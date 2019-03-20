Tax filing deadline nears
Don't forget the Livingston Parish Library is offering free tax preparation for qualifying patrons through a program co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service. VITA Tax Prep offers free tax preparation for participants with low to moderate incomes for 2018. Visit mylpl.info/tax-prep/ for details.
Hungarian meet and greet
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Museum and Magyar Marketing are hosting a Hungarian Meet and Greet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the museum, 27455 La. 43, Hammond. Admission for adults is $4; seniors and veterans, $3; and children, $2. Fee includes drink and cookies.
Learn to care for your lawn
The LSU AgCenter will hold a lawn care class at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turf grasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects and diseases of turf. Contact the AgCenter office in Livingston at (225) 686-3020 or email mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to preregister, to get information or to get on an email list to learn about future events.
Car show Saturday
The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Cars can register upon arrival for $20, which includes one lunch ticket. Music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, bounce house, sno-balls and popcorn will be available. Jambalaya lunches are $5. An Oculus Rift race car simulator will cost $2.
Save the date
- The Spotlight Theater Players will present "Steel Magnolias" at 7 p.m. March 28-30 with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 30 at Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd., Walker. Tickets are $15, available at www.stpds.com.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish presents “The Wonders of the World,” in celebration of Earth Day on April 3 to May 25. An opening reception is planned April 13 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
- The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish Superhero 5K Run is April 6. Visit facebook.com/events/227369378194659/ for information.
- The Denham Springs Spring Festival in the Antiques Village is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27. The free event will have live music, more than 150 vendors, an arts alley, kids zone and food for sale.
- Tracks Through Time, a gala benefiting Old City Hall Museum, will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at Forrest Grove Plantation. It is hosted by Denham Springs Main Street. Visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org for information.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
- Girls Night Out is May 10 in the Denham Springs Antique Village, featuring dinner, door prizes and gifts and sales. Tickets are $30 plus tax and are on sale. The event sells out. Call (225) 791-1116 or visit 215 N. Range Ave.