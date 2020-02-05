Nature series set for Walker center
Southeastern Louisiana University-Livingston Center is offering a nature series program for all ages at the SLU-Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Leslie Lattamore, director of Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, will present "The Day in the Life of a Wildlife Rehabber." Wings of Hope, in Livingston, is one of two wildlife care facilities in the metropolitan Baton Rouge area. A few of the center’s permanent residents will be on hand.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Karly Ridgell, president of the Capital Area Beekeepers Association, will present "Pollinators in Our Gardens." Ridgell will discuss the importance of bees to the environment and will provide information on native bee species.
Walker High meetings set
Walker Freshman High and Walker High will merge beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
A scheduling fair is 6 p.m. Feb. 19. However, informational meetings for parents and students of incoming grades will be held beforehand at the Walker High School Gym, 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker. This is a chance to meet school administrators and counselors before the fair. The meeting for incoming 10th graders is 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting for incoming ninth graders is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Library to hold Comic Con, Dr. Seuss readings
Comic Con: Celebrate your favorite fandoms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the fifth annual Livingston Parish Library Comic Con at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
New York Times Bestselling author Claudia Gray is the speaker. Gray is a New Orleans-based author who, in addition to her own original stories, has penned several novels set in the Star Wars universe. Gray will be available for book signings following her appearance.
The fifth annual Comic Con will feature a series of events and activities for patrons of all ages, including Harry Potter Bingo, Pokemon Scavenger Hunt, tabletop games, comic book vendors, Quidditch and more.
Dr. Seuss: In honor of Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, branches will share a story, games and crafts for ages 3-7. Registration is required at the preferred branch or at www.mylpl.info/news/dr-seuss.
- Albany-Springfield Branch: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Main Branch: 6 p.m. Feb. 13
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20
- Watson Branch: 5:30 p.m. March 3
- South Branch: 5:30 p.m. March 12
Mardi Gras: All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Feb. 25 for Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras events
- The Krewe of Denham Springs parade will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The parade will start at Jacket Boulevard at Denham Springs High School and continue down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard.
- Krewe of Diversion will hold its 26th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade at noon Feb. 15. Grand Marshal is Randy Delatte, Livingston Parish councilman for District 8. Entrants can register at 6 p.m. Feb 14 at Manny's for $35 per boat. Checks should be payable to LFACC. Proceeds benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon parade day. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating boats are back. Donations accepted. For details, call David or Vivian Stevens (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Applications available for sheriff's scholarship
Sheriff Jason Ard’s Scholarship and Educational Fund will award scholarships to graduating high school students in Livingston Parish Schools. The only limitations on the funds are that applicants be a resident of Livingston Parish; scholarships be used at institutions of higher learning within Louisiana; and students plan to be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students.
The immediate family of the sheriff is ineligible to apply. Families of Sheriff’s Office employees are eligible to apply.
Completed applications are due to the Sheriff Ard’s office by April 1. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. For information and the application, visit lpso.org/community.
Register for spring sports in Walker
Walker Parks and Recreation is registering for baseball, T-ball and softball through Feb. 27. Visit walkerparksandrecreation.com for registration forms and the code of conduct. For information call (225) 665-3755 or call or text (225) 788-7883. The form can be mailed in; filled out at City Hall on Florida Boulevard; or filled out at the ballpark office on Ballpark Road.