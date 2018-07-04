June 20
MATTHEWS, HOMER RAY: 65, 7953 Violet St., Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
MORRIS, JOSHUA A.: 34, 8921 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
DUNAWAY, MICHAEL: 40, 12356 Bryant Lane, Denham Springs, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
BROWN, DAVID: 28, 30964 Walker Road N., Walker, resisting an officer, interfering with law enforcement investigation, disturbing the peace, speeding, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, licensee must give notice of change of address, addressing any offensive, derisive, annoying words to another.
STEPHSON, EVERETT: 55, 13776 Sycamore St., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MCGEE, K’SHUNE: 17, 43463 Willow Villa Road, Hammond, seven counts simple burglary, theft of a firearm.
BRAILEY, SAVANNAH: 31, 6829 Sayers Drive, Marrero, theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
FARBE, EDWARD: 33, 9522 Winsboro Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated criminal damage to property.
HARE, ANGELA DAWN: 32, 21552 Hucks Hollow, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
DUGAS, NICOLE MARIE: 34, 1429 Peediscalzo, Hammond, two counts theft.
STANLEY, DAMONE E.: 28, 11223 Soupe Road, Hammond, fugitive.
HARRIS, DEMOND: 38, 31050 La. 16, Apt. 21E, Denham Springs, fugitive.
GIBBINS, JOSHUA: 23, 14982 Cross Creek Blvd., Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
THORNTON, EMILY: 21, 14982 Cross Creek Blvd., Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
CLAIBORNE, KYRELL: 24, 30871 Ed Brown Road, Albany, parking spaces for certain disabled persons, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
ALAIN, JONATHAN SHANE: 25, 8656 Cherokee, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
WALKER, AUSTIN: 24, 30591 Milton Road, Walker, simple burglary.
THREETON, JAMES ROBERT: 34, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, obstructing public passages, security required, switched plate, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration.
June 21
BARBER, SAMUEL P.: 64, 17509 Union Landing Road, Livingston, two counts domestic abuse aggravated assault.
ARD, JAMES: 31, 12944 Wallis St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PRATT, JUDITH ELIZABETH: 63, 12944 Wallis St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
GLYNN, CARLIS: 37, 618 Mattie St., Denham Springs, felony theft.
CORKERN, CODIE: 20, 29445 Sonya Road, Albany, two counts manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HOWZE, CHASE MITCHEL: 29, 41012 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, court remand.
ARVIE, ETHEL: 29, 22525 College Drive Apt. 132, Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
GEYEN, WILLIAM JOSEPH: 57, 202 Kent Road, Greensburg, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BARBOUR, BRADY: 37, Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MORRIS, MATTHEW CALVIN: 29, 41021 Chick, Gonzales, purse snatching.
SIBLEY, JUSTIN LEE: 34, 19862 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
CUTRER, JERAMIE JOHN: 41, 36117 Walker North, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, failure to appear.
MCBRIDE, STEPHEN: 40, 7960 Conrad Ave., Denham Springs, obscenity.
EDWARDS, CECIL: 50, 740 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BROWN, KIMBERLY D.: 33, 24413 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, appearing in an intoxicated condition, fugitive.
HEINRICH, ROXANNA: 31, 7450 Vinant Road, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
CLAYTON, JASON DALE: 42, 21375 Vincent Acres, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
FRANZ, CONRAD: 25, 9152 Rue De Fluer, Denham Springs, aggravated assault with a firearm.
June 22
ROBERTHON, JUSTIN EDWARD: 18, 9942 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
COLLINS, TELLY: 42, 22351 Boss McNabb, Livingston, violation of protective orders
simple assault, tail lamps, no driver's license, security required, improper display of temporary plate, simple battery domestic violence.
HOWZE, SAVANNAH: 32, 26779 Satsuma Drive, Livingston, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation, traffic bench warrant.
PIERRE, SHANE RAY: 41, 30365 C. Clayton Road, Tickfaw, fugitive.
MAGEE, THOMAS JUDSON: 41, 1 Plaza Road, Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
OWENS, CASEY: 44, 39615 Shelton Drive, Springfield, traffic bench warrant.
GUY, KALEB: 17, 25711 Choctaw Drive, Denham Spring, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BLAKE, JAMES: 71, 35686 Cane Market, Denham Springs, two counts simple assault.
SMITH, RICHARD: 34, 236 Kirkley Place East Drive, Baton Rouge, home invasion.
WESTBROOK, QURIS: 33, 2251 Carolyn St., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, two counts illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
FORBES, JOSHUA: 35, 10724 La. 43, Amite, fugitive.
JOHNSON, MCEVAN: 39, 25711 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT, KENDRICK D.: 38, 25841, Springfield, court cost.
GOUDEAU, DARREN L.: 56, 23124 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, indecent behavior with juveniles.
MARSE, DUSTIN: 22, 445 Dandelion Drive, Waggaman, battery of a dating partner.
YOUNGBLOOD, DAVID C.: 50, 153 North 17th St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple assault
EBERSOLE, NATHAN: 35, 41172 Yorkum Road, Ponchatoula, traffic bench warrant, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
June 23
BANKSTON, RYAN: 26, 30689 N. Doyle Road, Holden, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
MARQUIS, SHANE: 33, 3500 Hill Ridge Road, 13, Plano, Texas, cyberstalking, stalking, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
HOWARD, CODY: 35, 41149 Don Lou Drive, Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, violations of registration provisions, false certificates, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, resisting an officer, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificate, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, brake equipment required, security required, speeding.
JONES, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL: 37, 30518 Milton Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
OLIPHANT, JASON LEE: 45, 33030 Mack Road, Walker, driver must be licensed, tail lamps, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
SULLIVAN, JOHN D.: 52, 14813 Cypress Road, Maurepas, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, failure to pay child support.
COLON, LUIS: 40, 13915 Arbor Walk Drive, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, disturbing the peace.
HILL, JAMES M: 46, 31955 Little Flock Road, Walker, simple battery.
MARANTO, JOSHUA: 21, 36257 Greenville Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
NELSON, HERMAN LOUIS: 62, 17031 Goodtme Road, French Settlement, driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, violation of no wake zone, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense.
BOLEY, MATTHEW DAVID: 31, 13289 David Lee Drive, Walker, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
PINO, TRINITY: 22, 34310 La. 1019, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
PRITCHARD, CASEY: 40, 219 Lakeland Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
JONES, CHRISTOPHER LEE: 40, 8220 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors.
VOHSBERG, JOSEPH DANIEL: 43, 30839 Dogwood, Denham Springs, two counts tail lamps, security required, switched plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
VILLAR, PAUL: 35, 17079 La. 431, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
June 24
LAURENT, CRAIG: 53, 11053 Norway Pine Drive, Greenwell Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
BARBER, DAVID R.: 46, 14216 Giluso Road, Ponchatoula, driving while intoxicated.
LOVELL, RODNEY: 22, 23222 Stoney Point Road, Pride, hit-and-run driving.
MCMORRIS, CURTIS CODY: 32, 511 Carrie St., Denham Springs, simple battery, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief.
WHITE, SAM: 52, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, domestic abuse aggravated assault, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
HARREL, LEONARD: 37, 1253 Llanfair Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, display of plates.
STEWART, DAVID CHRISTOPHER: 45, 736 E. Worth Place, Amite, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
BURTON, JUSTIN COTHAM: 33, 790 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, turning movements and required signals, switched plate, owner to secure registration, two counts fugitive.
TULLIER, JAMES: 22, 7375 Robinson Drive, Denham Springs, registration certificates
criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, switched plate.
GAUTREAU, MICHAEL: 28, 17006 Hunters Trace, Prairieville, proper equipment required on vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, proper equipment required on vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance.
MCALISTER, JOHNNY M.: 26, 17190 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, sexual battery.
DEVILLER, LORETTA: 43, 17670 Poley Ridge Road, Livingston, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, four counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
SLINKER, DYLAN: 26, 13090 Burgess Road, Apt 5, Walker, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, owner to secure registration.
ANDERSON, DARREN PAUL: 35, 811 Ansley Place St., Houma, two counts speeding, careless operation, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving while intoxicated.
June 25
MILEY, JEFFERY ADAM: 24, 1001 S. Meyers Drive, Fayette, Kansas, resisting an officer, simple escape/aggravated escape.
NEWMAN, MICHAEL: 47, 16327 Morel Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, careless operation.
POURCIAU, DAKOTA: 17, 25225 Merchant Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
GONZALES, MICHAEL: 36, 23453 South Walker Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
KHAMPHILAVONG, BOUNPONE: 47, 14527 Carla Drive 01, Walker, simple battery domestic violence,
GEORGE, ANTHONY LAMONT: 27, 25007 George Settlement Road, five counts simple burglary, theft, two counts resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs, registration certificates.
ACOSTA, TREVOR: 28, 8605 Eagle Drive, Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
LOTT, WILLIAM GREG: 55, 33886 La. 1036, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
WILSON, JEFFERY: 36, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BOURGHS, JOSEPH GAYLON: 28, 14355 Salt Dome Road, Walker, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
THOMAS, J’ QUAN MARQUEZ XAVI: 18, 16627 Ellis Ave., Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
ECHOLS, MICHAEL BRANDON: 36, 8422 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, felony theft.
GIBSON, AMY: 33, 8422 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, felony theft, no driver license, careless operation.
MORGAN, LARRY: 46, 25499 Merchant Drive, Denham Springs, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired vehicle registration, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery domestic violence, driving while intoxicated.
JACOBS, CHRISTOPHER: 29, 38703 Harvest Grove, Walker, fugitive.
ADAMS, JACOB: 20, 26568 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, parish jail time.
METHVIEN, TRISTAN: 22, 17061 Dykes Road, French Settlement, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace.
BORDELON, CHASE: 23, 31050 La. 16, Denham Springs, cyberstalking, secretary to require periodical inspection.
TAYLOR, CALEB W.: 20, 26147 Easterly Lane, Maurepas, possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed, switched plate, security required, speeding, resisting an officer
probation
DELANEY, JAMIE: 28, 28290 La. 441, Holden, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WHITE, SARAH C.: 31, 9213 Henderson Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
LADNER, EMILY: 31, 43453 West Bennett Lane, Robert, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
June 26
JONES, JACOB J.: 32, 8663 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
COWEN, SHELLY LYNN: 38, 36180 Walker North, Walker, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
RICKS, PERCY: 23, 75556 Gregot Road, Kentwood, reckless operation of a vehicle, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, security required.
CARVER, ANGELINE: 38, 25093 La. 42 Highway 1, Holden, failure to pay child support obligation.
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER: 39, 27950 Red Oak Road, Livingston, attempt/theft, two counts failure to pay child support.
WOMACK, FREDDIE: 34, 25687 La. 16, Denham Springs, attempt/theft, simple burglary, forgery, failure to pay child support.
BLANCHARD, JENNIFER: 37, 15550 Springfield Road, Walker, attempt/theft, vehicle license required.
FRANCIS, VALEX: 24, 480 Jones Road, Lafayette, Department of Corrections incarceration.
THREETON, SHAWN MICHEAL: 27, 29020 Cowart Road, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, probation.
ANSEMAN, CHARLES: 28, 31660 Crain Road, Albany, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
SINGLETON, BOBBY: 34, 452 Carrie St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, fugitive.
THOMAS, JENIFER L.: 45, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
FUTCH, TANNA: 25, 22313 Teal St., Maureapas, simple burglary.
MCCOY, MICHAEL WAYNE: 40, 22326 Teal St., Maurepas, simple burglary.
VANCEL, BRADY: 24, 273 Adam St., Beaumont, Texas, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
LINDSEY, EDDIE LEON: 38, 21138 La. 22, Maurepas, parole.
BRADFORD, GEORGE A.: 32, 2655 Range Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
CORBIN, DONAVAN: 31, 15961 Gunboat Landign Road, Maurepas, fugitive.
BENNETT, BLAKE: 27, 22465 Albert James Road, Maurepas, probation.
CUEVAS, JEREMY: 30, 90 1st Point Road, Many, residential contractor fraud.
ANDERSON, MICHELLE NICOLE: 32, 24477 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, parole.
PIERSON, JAMES K.: 32, 19460 Perilloux Road, fugitive.
SALDANA, SASHA: 38, 13805 Baptiste, Walker, fugitive.
HAYES, CODY: 24, 9771 Jefferson Highway 74, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
HALE, SHAYLA: 23, 9874 Ashville Drive, Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation.
GUIDROZ, DESTINY: 22, 9293 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation.
YATES, MICHAEL LANE: 27, 9874 Ashville Drive, Denham Springs, Possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence.
June 27
YATES, JUSTIN: 23, 9874 Asheville, Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
DUHE, MASON: 25, 3419 S. Angelle, Paulina, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, careless operation.