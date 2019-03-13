Feb. 23
Efferson, Jason Carl: 35, 9771 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited.
Krauss, Blake A.: 27, 9018 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle registration expired, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Stephens, Shawn: 40, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Smith, Jason L.: 41, 3537 Manning Lane, Liberty, Mississippi, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, obstructing public passages.
Allen, Allison: 29, 13033 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Swain, Paul D.: 51, 24180 La. 22, Maurepas, aggravated battery.
Correa, Diego: 25, 13836 Goodwood Ave., Baton Rouge, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, driver must be licensed, security required, owner to secure registration.
Parker, Robert: 30, 14590 Rue De Chene, French Settlement, fugitive.
Hood, Donna: 49, 16565 Meisner Road, Springfield, simple battery.
Feb. 24
Corretjer, Amber: 28, 18150 River Bend Road, Maurepas, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, felony theft, unauthorized use of a movable.
Decoteau, Cordon: 32, 23060 Koto Road, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple assault, driving left of center, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Gardner, Christopher Ray: 25, 23536 Jack Taylor Road, Livingston, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, no driver's license, speeding.
Davis, Darrow Renell: 31, 18990 Austin St., Springfield, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Lee, Tyris: 24, 13675 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Braud, Christina: 34, 12636 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, theft.
Magee, Jerry Dwayne: 49, 16530 Spring Ranch Road, Livingston, false certificates.
Holzeheuser, Michael R.: 45, 20214 La. 16, Denham Springs, when passing on the right is permitted, obedience to police officers, weights and standards police, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, obstructing a fireman, interfering with law enforcement investigation, disturbing the peace.
Feb. 25
Morris, Michael R.: 38, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, false imprisonment, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Stephens, Amanda May: 38, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, obstruction of court order, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Courtney, Bruce Wade: 32, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, obstruction of court order.
Varnedoe, Christopher Ryan: 30, 05245 Fairview Ave., Alexandria, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Landry, Kenneth C.: 43, 8877 Evening Shadow St., Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
Cappel, Samuel: 39, 506 Spruce St., Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Harvey, Ebony: 21, 23598 Weilington Ave., Denham Springs, court remand, failure to appear.
Evans, Amy: 33, 29980 Pine Drive, Holden, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Gary, Marc C.: 39, 9206 Paris Ave., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ledoux, Keith: 57, 35170 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, theft, disturbing the peace.
Gary, Gwenna: 56, 35170 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Hebert, Joshua: 33, 4288 Dugas Road, Jennings, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Kennard, Brittany: 29, 3780 Vernon Road, Zachary, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Howell, Dakota Lee: 25, 19883 Hearthstone Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts theft, fugitive.
Bizette, Matthew Jordan: 19, 09189 Rue De Vieux Carre, Denham Springs, speeding.
Cline, Shauna: 25, 20180 Mack Cemetary Road, Walker, simple battery, failure to appear, speeding, failure to appear, vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
Parsons, David: 39, 12318 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, simple battery domestic violence.
Rushing, Justin: 24, 36765 Corbin Road, Walker, theft.
Strain, Denver: 21, 32070 La. 441, Holden, principal to distribution Schedule II, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, display of plates, driver must be licensed, taillamps.
Morrison, Eric: 21, 26437 La. 42, Holden, principal to distribution Schedule II, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons.
Walker, Dalton J.: 21, 12444 Pravata Lane, Tickfaw, principal to distribution Schedule II, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons.
Blades, Jordan E.: 21, 18262 Florida Blvd., Holden, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hymel, Montana M.: 24, 39560 Ferdinand St., Paulina, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Shelton, Cherie Christine: 38, 30120 McCullen Road, Holden, two counts domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Melancon, Brock O.: 28, 12741 Darby Drive, Walker, speeding, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Ussery, Andrew: 19, 29744 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Wade, Hailey Elizabeth: 18, 9102 Mason Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Williams, Joshua T.: 20, 3564 Coolidge St., Baker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Donaldson, Krystal J.: 46, 14190 Dallas Drive, Denham Springs, expired vehicle registration, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Feb. 26
Gardner, Mark E.: 56, 8701 Caliente Ave., Denham Springs, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.
Leblanc, Bryan Scott: 29, 33079 Knight Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Penton, Thomas: 34, 31399 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, no one shall modify exhaust systems, driver must be licensed, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, security required, no driver's license.
Mcmorris, Christa: 40, 31399 Susie Circle North, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Cline, Casey: 37, 8245 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, two counts speeding, failure to appear, vehicle registration expired.
Hawkins, Kimberly: 31, 914 Hammond Manor, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Criddle, Jeffrey Paul: 34, 16817 Ticonderoga Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, speeding.
Penton, Christopher Phillip: 29, 645 E. Versailles Court, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Rodriguez, Alexzandria: 25, 10380 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Polk, Tameka L.: 42, 1655 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, theft.
Martin, James Bradley: 37, 30652 Baker Drive, Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Thayer, Daphne L.: 42, 24625 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear, taillamps, no driver's license.
Demars, Benigno Frank: 23, 08200 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, criminal mischief, simple assault, resisting an officer.
Vaughan, Megan M.: 36, 1661 Fountain, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Hare, Angela Dawn: 32, 21552 Hucks Hollow, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated.
Connolly, Gary: 37, 46218 Laurie Drive, Hammond, domestic abuse aggravated assault, two counts cyberstalking, aggravated assault.
Johnson, Steve Douglas: 38, 24800 Lorn Efferson Road, Livingston, probation administrative sanction.
Pabst, Karly: 21, 34092 La. 16, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Toups, Nathaniel O.: 29, 8286 Thistle St., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, security required, child passenger restraint system, owner to secure registration.
Grice, Logan Edward: 27, 36540 Fore Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Miles, Reginald: 24, 11257 Kling Ext., Geismar, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, no driver's license, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Compton, Sydney: 22, 34790 Weiss Road, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Lockett, Trevor Darthaniel: 18, 16064 Macaluso Lane, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Cogdell, Justina Nicole: 17, 25572 Rosedown Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Feb. 27
Newsome, Lisa Mcclendon: 52, 01531 Robinson St., Baker, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Mcneely, Eric: 44, 3630 La. 955, Ethel, felony theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Cross, Steven Bradley: 33, 15601 Country Lane, Maurepas, failure to pay child support.
Fussell, Gary Samuel: 38, 11284 Westwood Ave., Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Jordan, Ernest E.: 45, 08651 Cook Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.