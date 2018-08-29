The familiar scene of Friday night football returns this week as Livingston Parish teams hit the field for jamboree action.
In the final tuneup leading into the regular-season openers, Live Oak will have its annual matchup with Fontainebleau on Friday in the Live Oak jamboree and Walker will host a Catholic High team that has won two Division I state championships in recent years.
Denham Springs will be the first parish team to kick it off when the Yellow Jackets travel to face Dutchtown in a Thursday night jamboree.
Albany will host a four-team jamboree on Friday that includes rival Springfield as well as Salmen and Abramson Sci Academy.
Jamborees are traditionally considered "glorified scrimmages" or dress rehearsals, but Walker's match-up against Catholic should have a little more juice than most given the stature of the opponent.
Action at Walker begins at 6 p.m. with the junior varsity playing two 12-minute halves, followed by a varsity matchup of two 12-minute halves.
"If we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to play these quality opponents," Walker coach Lester Ricard said. "I expect us to come out with a heightened sense of urgency."
Basketball stars Brian Thomas and Jalen Cook lead what Walker hopes will become one of the most lethal receiving corps in the state.
At quarterback, Ricard said he will rotate sophomore Christian Ard and junior Ethan McMasters, who are still competing for the starting job.
Catholic returns senior Cameron Dartez at quarterback after knocking off John Curtis in the Division I championship game last fall.
"We're looking for this to springboard us into the season," Ricard said. "Should be a great crowd. I think both teams will come out ready to play."
Live Oak and Fontainebleau will get started with a junior varsity match-up at 5:30 p.m. The varsity action is expected to begin at 7:30.
Live Oak coach Brett Beard said junior running backs Kee Hawkins and Hagen Long could be a special combination for the Eagles, who also return senior quarterback Sal Palermo from a quarterfinal team. But the offensive line is littered with first-time starters.
This marks yet another visit by Fontainbleau in what has become a hallmark of Live Oak's preseason.
"They're going to give you a good look at a 5A program that is in a district we don't really see a whole lot of," Beard said. "Something different. All these districts play a different brand of football, and it's fun to branch out and get different looks and different opponents."
Denham Springs meets a Dutchtown team that came on strong late last season and reached the second round of the 5A playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets debut junior Luke Lunsford behind center and have a corps of veteran receivers led by DJ Williams, a Northwestern State commitment, who can help show the way.
The action at Dutchtown on Thursday begins at 5 p.m. with the freshmen playing two 8-minute halves and continues with a junior varsity match-up featuring two 10-minute halves. The varsity teams conclude the jamboree with two 12-minute halves.
At Albany, Springfield will face Abramson Sci at 6 p.m. followed by an Albany-Salmen matchup at 7:30.
Springfield and Albany can both do some scouting Friday as those teams will reconvene in Week 3 for their annual rivalry game.
Swaggerty on the move
Former Denham Springs standout Travis Swaggerty received the first promotion of his young professional career Aug. 14 when the Pittsburgh Pirates assigned him to the West Virginia Power.
The Power are the Class A affiliate of the Pirates and play in Charleston, West Virginia.
Swaggerty, who opened his career with the West Virginia Black Bears in Class A Short Season, was preparing to play in the New York-Penn League All-Star Game when he received word of the promotion. He went 1-for-2 with a two-run single that night while starting in center field.
The call to Class A comes two months after Swaggerty, a three-year star at the University of South Alabama, went to the Pirates with the 10th pick of MLB's amateur draft and received a $4.4 million signing bonus.
In 36 games with the Black Bears, Swaggerty hit .288 with four homers, nine doubles, 15 RBIs and 22 runs.