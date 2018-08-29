Springfield coach Ryan Serpas hopes the return of a former staple — summer football camp — will help return the Bulldogs to their winning ways.
Camp Living Waters in Loranger was the site of this year's excursion, the first preseason camp for the team in several years.
Springfield made deep playoff runs in 2012 (semifinals) and 2014 (quarterfinals) but has won only five games the past three seasons.
"With the struggles we had the last few years, I thought as a team it was important to get away and become closer as a team again," Serpas said. "I think it was a huge part of the reason we were successful. I just wanted to get back to our roots."
Three days of campfires, football and team-building activities were not the only move Serpas was willing to try.
A revamped offense will still include some triple-option from years past, but the Bulldogs also plan to mix in some spread formations.
If only Serpas can keep away the injury bugs.
Springfield appeared as if it may be on its way to turning the corner during a 2-0 start last season, but a blowout loss to rival Albany began an eight-game slide. The Bulldogs lost three starters to injury in that game. They lost several more in the weeks to come.
If there was a silver lining, it was that many reserves were forced into action last year because of all the injuries.
They are returning starters now rather than first-time contributors.
Also, Serpas said he learned something last year about his team's resolve.
"The kids kept showing up," he said. "They worked hard. I'm proud to say they finished the year off."
Zach Wild finished the year as a starting fullback and middle linebacker in 2017 but will have a much more defined role entering his senior season: starting quarterback.
Wild was locked in a position battle with incoming freshman Nunzio Martello during the summer. Martello has since transferred to another school.
With the offense expanding, Serpas will test Wild's skills as a passer around what he considers a talented receiving corps.
"He can sling it around a little bit," Serpas said of his quarterback.
Senior tight end Beau Husser provides a big, steady target over the middle of the field.
When the Bulldogs want to rediscover their smash-mouth ways, senior running back John'L Fryson and a veteran offensive line can help get that done as well.
Fryson is also a key component on defense. He and Husser lead eight returning starters on that side of the ball.
Serpas realizes it will be an uphill battle for the Bulldogs in District 8-2A, a league that sent all eight of its teams to the postseason last year. Amite has its usual collection of high-profile college prospects. Independence is on the rise. St. Helena Central was the state runner-up.
That said, he hopes this is the year the Bulldogs can rekindle some old flames.
"I'd love to get this thing turned around and get back to the Springfield we were five or six years ago," he said.
Coach: Ryan Serpas
2017: 2-8
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Zach Wild (6-0, 185, Sr.), C Noah Binura (6-0, 180, Jr.), *OG Nick Macaluso (5-8, 185, Sr.), *OT Jason Brown (5-10, 255, Sr.), OG Ben Gainey (5-10, 265 Sr.), *OT Austyn Wallace (6-2, 280, Jr.), SE Nilan Pinestraw (5-9, 160, Jr.), SE Tyler Ratcliff (5-8, 155, So.), *RB RJ Serpas (5-8, 170, Jr.), *TE Beau Husser (6-6, 240, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Beau Husser (6-6, 240, Sr.), *DE Ben Gainey (5-10, 265, Sr.), *DT Tykellon Jackson (5-10, Jr.), *DT Hunter Hue (6-1, Jr.), *LB John'L Fryson (5-10, Sr.), *LB Nick Macaluso (5-8, Sr.), *LB Waylon Mabry (5-10, Sr.), LB Kendall Stanga (5-8, Sr.), *DB Colten Davis (5-9, Sr.), DB Kenneth Moses (5-10, Sr.), DB Jaden Carter (5-9, Sr.)
* denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Ascension Christian
Sept. 7 Cohen
Sept. 14 at Albany
Sept. 21 Northlake Christian
Sept. 28 at Pine*
Oct. 5 Pope John Paul II*
Oct. 12 at St. Helena*
Oct. 19 at St. Thomas Aquinas
Oct. 26 Amite*
Nov. 2 at Independence*
* denotes district game