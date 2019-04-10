Since the state began recognizing a Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball in 1996, the recipients of the cherished award had never both come from the same school in the same season. That changed this year.
Walker High's Jalen Cook and Tiara Young made headlines back-to-back days over the weekend as they brought both major honors to their school.
Cook was named the Louisiana Farm Bureau/LSWA Mr. Basketball, joining Tasmin Mitchell of Denham Springs (2005) as the only Livingston Parish athletes to claim that honor. Young took home the Miss Basketball award, becoming the first player from the parish to join that select company.
"It's amazing," said Walker boys coach Anthony Schiro, a 1996 Walker High alumnus. "It gives you a sense of pride in your school, and it speaks volumes about those two athletes and the work and dedication they both put in."
Until this year, Salmen High was the only school to have both a Mr. Basketball and a Miss Basketball, but that was not achieved in the same season. Chris Duhon won Mr. Basketball in 2000. Kalani Brown was Miss Basketball in 2014 and '15.
Cook and Young, an LSU signee, added to their pile of postseason accolades.
Both were named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. Both were also named Outstanding Player on the all-district teams.
And last week, both received Outstanding Player recognition on the Class 5A all-state teams.
Cook led Walker back to the state championship game for the second straight season. He averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wildcats, who lost in the title game after winning the school's first boys championship in basketball during Cook's sophomore season.
Cook, a 6-foot guard who doubles as a top football prospect, led Walker in scoring for the third year in a row.
Young was new to the Walker program, transferring in for her senior season after beginning her career at Evangel in Shreveport. She helped Walker to a berth in the state semifinals while averaging 29 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks. The Lady Cats were unbeaten in district play.
For her career, Young finished with nearly 4,500 points.
She was a repeat winner of the Outstanding Player award in 5A having also won the award in her final season at Evangel.
Past winners of the Mr. Basketball award include Lester Earl, Stromile Swift, Paul Millsap, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Greg Monroe and Javante Smart.
Notable past Miss Basketball honorees include Alana Beard, Seimone Augustus, Theresa Plaisance and Cara "Moon" Ursin.
Hughes named Class B's top player
Holden junior Jaycee Hughes joined Cook and Young as top all-state honorees when she was named the Outstanding Player on the girls' Class B team.
Hughes averaged 23 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Rockets, who fell in the state quarterfinals after winning the 2018 state championship.
She follows sister Kaylee in winning Class B's top individual honor. Kaylee Hughes was voted Outstanding Player in Class B as a senior last year.
Elsewhere, Albany High senior Camryn Woods was named first-team all-state in 3A. Woods, a 5-7 senior, averaged 18.9 points to help the Hornets reach the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
And Denham Springs senior Alexius Horne, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, joined Young on the girls' 5A first team.
Horne averaged 18 points and six assists for the Yellow Jackets, leading Denham to a berth in the state championship game.
Walker baseball atop district standings
Walker High stood alone atop the District 4-5A baseball standings following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Denham Springs on Saturday to cap the first round of district play.
The Wildcats got to 4-1 in district action when freshman Caleb Webb delivered a game-winning single off Denham closer Cade Doughty. The win helped Walker rebound from a 6-0 loss to Central two days earlier.
Walker was scheduled to play Zachary at home Tuesday before traveling to face Live Oak in Thursday action.
The Wildcats entered district play with only four wins.