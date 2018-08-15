The Denham Springs Police Department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to participate in the "Impaired Driver National Mobilization" campaign, a news release said.
Denham Springs will participate in two saturated patrols for the campaign, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.
“Drunk driving crashes are no accident. They are 100 percent preventable. They all connect back to human choices and errors, but we’re not stopping there,” said Mark Rosekind, of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “With the help of our safety partners we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunk driving.”
The release reminds drivers they can be arrested, "or worse — be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death" for driving while impaired.
It's it’s illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher, and the release says one person is killed in a drunken-driving crash every 51 minutes in the United States.
Also, approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunken drivers, and on average, over 10,000 people have died each year from 2010 to 2014 in drunken-driving crashes.