On April 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Timothy D. DePaula, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission. DePaula is the director of Murphy Rogers, Sloss, Gambel and Tompkins Law Firm. He will represent the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce.
The South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission serves as the official governing authority for Port Manchac, an inter-modal facility that serves manufacturing and distribution clients throughout the Gulf South.