Spotlight Theatre Players holding auditions for 'Little Women'
Spotlight Theatre Players is hosting auditions for "Little Women," adapted by Kristine Laurence, based on Louisa May Alcott’s book of the same title. The production is scheduled for Nov. 14–17 at The Old South Jamboree in Walker.
Auditions will be Aug. 24 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Women 20 and younger audition from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and women older than 20 will audition from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call backs will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Visit www.stpds.com to see all requirements to audition. For information, call (225) 315-3776.
Children have chance to paint fall picture
Children ages 8- to 12-years-old can paint scarecrows on canvas from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 7 with instructor Dena Olinde. Class is at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The cost is $10 and includes supplies. Register at www.artslivingston.org and select "Book a Class." Space is limited. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
1972 football team to be honored
The Denham Springs Athletic Association will recognize the Denham Springs High 1972 State Runner-up football team on Sept. 6. Members of the team can receive two free tickets to the game and must call Lynn Rancher at (225) 324-1180 to reserve them. A tailgate starts at 6 p.m. at the "Beetle" Bailey Batting Cage. The 2019 team will kick off its season at Yellow Jacket Stadium against Hahnville.
Annual Kids Bike Race set
Pelican State Credit Union's 16th annual Kids Bike Race is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs. Event check-in starts at 9 a.m. Register online at pelicanstatecu.com/events. The event is free. For information, contact Denham Springs branch manager Amy Kennedy at (225) 408-6228. In addition to the races, refreshments, games, face painting, door prizes for parents and a chance to win a party at Airborne Extreme trampoline park are on the agenda. Bring bikes and helmets.
College planning workshop planned
Educational Enrichment Services presents a free College Planning Workshop for middle and high school students and their parents from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the Denham Springs/Walker Branch Library, 8101 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs. Register at www.whatsnexteducation.org.
Softball tournament
Walker Parks is holding a nonsanctioned end-of-summer softball tournament on Aug. 24-25 at Walker Park Fields. Teams will play at least four games. Entry fee is $50 with a $50 cash deposit. Deposit refunded after pool games. Ages divisions are T-ball, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. Space is limited. Last day to register is Aug. 21. Contact Traci Westmoreland at (225) 665-3755 or (225) 788-7883 or traci.westmoreland@walker-la.gov.
Denim in Denham
Remember tickets for the Denham Springs Main Street fundraiser Denim & Diamonds are available. The event is at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Forrest Grove, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs. Tickets are $75, available at Old City Hall or at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Arts Avenue vendors needed
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is seeking artists interested in a vendor booth during the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Oct. 5 for Arts Avenue. Arts Avenue is on Mattie Street. It is open to artists selling original artwork. Information can be found on the Arts Council website www.artslivingston.org, or by contacting the office at (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.