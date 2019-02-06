The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced the nomination window for the Class of 2019 will be accepted through March 30.
The annual induction banquet for the Class of 2019 will be Sept. 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. This will be the ninth year the Denham Springs Athletic Association and the local high school have co-hosted this popular event. Thus far, 68 former Yellow Jacket greats have been inducted since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2011, a news release said.
In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will be presented to the public at halftime of the Denham Springs High-St. Amant High football game on Sept. 20 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates, the release said. This function is left to the public. Any person with an interest in Denham Springs High sports may submit a nomination; however, individuals may not nominate themselves. All nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame Nomination Guidelines available to the public by visiting the school website at denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
When preparing a nomination, the most critical requirement is to provide documentation that substantiates claims of athletic, academic and civic achievement. Such verification typically comes from newspaper articles, copies of yearbook pages, old scrapbooks, family archives, etc.
Nominators are asked to start early in the process of collecting documentation to afford nominees the best chance of selection. Unsubstantiated claims cannot be considered by the Selection Committee.
Because guidelines require an 8-by-10-inch photograph of the candidate, nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 30 to be considered for induction this year.
Once all nominations are received and screened for completeness, the Selection Committee will meet to review the submissions and vote on candidates for induction this fall. Nominees who are not selected will remain active candidates and be voted on annually for a period of five years. If additional documentation becomes available that will strengthen their file, it should be submitted to the address noted above.
For information, contact Jim Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com or (225) 588-0366.