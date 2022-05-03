The Riff Ridgel Crawfish Cookoff starts at 11 a.m. May 14 at the Tickfaw Festival Grounds.
Zydeco Mike will provide music all day, and the day features 3,500 pounds of all-you-can-eat crawfish.
In the Children’s Tent, popcorn, sno-balls and hot dogs will be available for children under 12. Face painting, art activities and games will be offered.
The event has rooms for teams to boil crawfish.
Purchase $30 advance tickets at the Tickfaw Town Hall, University Donut, Southern Boyz Outdoors, Apocalypse Sports or from any board member. Tickets are also available online. Tickets are $35 at the gate. Children 11 and under get in free.
The event is dedicated to providing support to families and people in the community whose lives have been impacted by a catastrophic accident or illness. Proceeds this year will go to Riff Ridgel and Gerald Rousseau Jr.
For information regarding sponsorship or event details, visit www.riffridgelcrawfishcookoff.com or email riffridgelcrawfishcookoff@gmail.com.