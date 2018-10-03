What do we celebrate about the month of October? Besides the hope of cooling temperatures and Halloween, October is Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month. Time to find your new best friend and save a life — such a bargain.
Just how many dogs need a home?
According to statistics from the ASPCA, “Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs. Each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats). Approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats).”
In Hammond, Tangi Humane and Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control offer you a wide variety of dogs to choose from. Check out their websites for photos and adoption times. Plus, when you adopt from a shelter, the cost of a spay/neuter is included in the adoption fee.
To bring more animals to the public, Tangi Animals Friends hosts mobile adoptions with dogs from TPAC on the first and third Saturday of each month at Petco and the Hammond Farmer’s Market, respectively, from 9 until noon.
To prevent more animals from going into shelters, Tangi Animal Friends has developed a low-cost spay/neuter program for those folks who love having a pet but are on some form of financial assistance. Its fundraiser is “Mutts and Music,” a brunch and silent auction on Nov. 11 at the Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula. Please check the website or Facebook for details, www.tangianimalfriends.org.
In Louisiana especially, we have more than our share of animals in shelters. Please check them first before getting your next pet. If you cannot adopt, you can always volunteer
Carole McAllister,
Hammond
retired SLU professor