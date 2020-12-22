A pandemic Christmas
I'll admit it, I don't have much Christmas spirit this year. Between the coronavirus, the election and changes in my life, I'm not feeling too jolly. Not one Christmas decoration has been placed on the mantel, and my annual family party had to be canceled.
I tried to change that the other day by mailing some holiday cards. My husband's 91-year-old aunt, who live in Nebraska, creates cards using recycled parts and pieces from other cards or magazines. They range from quite simple to elaborate, with her original drawings and custom envelope. I was feeling a bit joyous as I walked into my post office, but that joy soured quickly as I overhead a conversation that sucked all the happiness right out of me. Let's just say, the woman on the phone was having a bad day.
I decided to take a different route home and drove by the homes of old friends and neighbors I haven't seen in years. I began to reminisce about my childhood and closeness I once had with those families down the road. It's a road I traveled every day as a child. The school bus dropped off the dozens of kids, most of them my friends, along the crocked country road bordering a bayou.
I passed by the old house of one of my relatives, I believe she was my maternal grandfather's cousin. The house has been empty for decades. Memories rushed back of me running on her porch and playing the yard while my grandma worked on a quilt inside with her friends. As I pulled into my driveway, I remembered Christmases past when every yard had holiday lights and decorations and my dad made sure we had a tree and lots of colorfully gifts under it.
Thoughts of my mom's silver Christmas tree with the color wheel brought a smile to my face. I felt a glimmer of Christmas spirit. Then, I learned that two more friends have the coronavirus. Spirit crushed.
But I'm determined to have a happy holiday season. The burst of cold weather should help. I decided to count my blessing instead of concentrating on all the negative. That helped. I'm still able to work in a profession I love and I have lots of friends and family to lean on.
Here's hoping all of you have the holiday spirit and time to enjoy the ones you love during this festive time of year.
So, put on your holiday face mask and enjoy the season.
Music school registration open for new term
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2021 session, which begins Jan. 25.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Jan. 18 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week spring semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request, said CMS director Jivka Duke. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination. Instructors will continue to adhere to all of the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines the university is undertaking in order to ensure the safest possible environment for students’ music training, Duke said.
The school is offering discounted tuition to students who received reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2016-2017 academic year.
For information about music programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit www.southeastern.edu/cms.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following dates in November and December:
- Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31 through Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Holiday