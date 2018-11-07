Oct. 17
Murphy, Lela J: 37, 15381 Ridge Road, Maurepas, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Brown, Cody Michael: 33, 15417 Ridge Road, Mareupas, domestic abuse battery.
Burris, Christine C.: 24, 7711 Tipperery Drive, Baton Rouge, drug court sanction.
Lemken, Justin: 32, 29454 S. Montpelier Ave., Albany, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Acosta, Stephen: 38, 24794 Walker South Road, Walker, fugitive.
Morris, Jerry: 37, 33424 Weiss Road, Livingston, fugitive.
Garofalo, Ryan C.: 32, 53608 Lamonica Road, Independence, illegal possession of stolen things.
Matthews, Homer Ray: 66, 79653 Violet St., Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
Fanning, Scott T.: 55, 39618 Summer Lane, Ponchatoula, contractors/misapplication of payments prohibited, residential contractor fraud, theft.
Mccray, Maxwell: 55, 17098 Caroline Drive, Livingston, aggravated battery, aggravated assault.
Verneuille, James: 21, 26419 Millstone Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Daisy, Sandy: 30, 26225 Cottonwood Court, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Biggs, Tina: 53, 39186 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Andre, Charles: 35, 16678 Woodlawn Acres, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Blalock, Dustin Cole: 24, 17444 Bud McMorris, Livingston, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Oct. 18
Pevey, Ashley: 36, 35723 Durango Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Earley, Shaiman: 20, 13811 Parkway Drive, Denham Springs, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Lebaron, Silvestre: 17, 788 Rushing Road, Denham Springs, molestation of a juvenile.
Doyle, Crystal Stelly: 36, 38277 Little Woods, Denham Springs, two counts bank fraud, forgery.
Simmons, Zachary: 39, 1738 North Gallness St., New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Winfield, Chevalleario: 26, 1375 Oak St., Zwolle, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Archord, Eugene: 33, 40381 College St., Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Butler, Austin: 35, 37130 Walker Road, Walker, insurance fraud, theft.
Onellion, Bailey: 27, 64267 Frontage Road, Roseland, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Carter, Amy S.: 50, 8202 Thistle St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, disturbing the peace.
Thomas, Leon Preston: 46, 9937 Ponder Lane, Denham Springs, probation.
Taylor, Mitchell: 68, 443 East St., Denham Springs, parole.
Richard, Davyn: 21, 43119 Pine Lake Drive, Prarieville, court remand.
Holland, Alvin Edward: 42, 26646 La. 42, Holden, careless operation, three counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs.
Sibley, Jarrette: 18, 33444 N. Doyle Road, Livingston, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Cook, Jon: 39, 12521 Palmer, Gonzales, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Bond, Jennifer N.: 35, 8713 Montclair St., Denham Springs, two counts speeding, driver must be licensed, traffic bench warrant.
Laird, Justin Blake: 32, 29360 Red Oak Road, Livingston, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Oramous, Tina: 37, 31235 Crain Road, Albany, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated battery.
Braud, Lisa D.: 37, 42647 Pleasant Ridge Road, Ponchatoula, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Oct. 19
Neyland, Jeremy Carl: 42, 17427 Lake St., No. 15, Baton Rouge, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Goetzman, Darryl Wade: 49, 45272 Oliver Road, St Amant, fugitive.
Loup, Thad Joseph: 29, 35325 Curtis Drive, Denham Springs, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages (summons only), driving while intoxicated.
Allison, Cory: 32, 34065 Whitehead Road, Holden, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Taylor, Shane Matthew: 26, 8800 James St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Williamson, Brittany: 26, 922 Wanda Ave., Denham Springs, two counts possession of marijuana, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Slinker, Justin Kent: 23, 31607 N. Corbin Ave., Walker, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Thompson, William Goodwin: 43, 34 Kraner Place, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Villeneuve, Jordan Kaylie: 28, 277 Miller Lane, Amite, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Milton, Michael: 48, 126 Easterly, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Duet, Hunter: 22, 08103 Fitzgerald Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation.
Crowe, Michael: 37, 13300 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, parole.
Leonard, Timoth: 37, 11011 Carl Road, Apt 48, Baton Rouge, aggravated assault, theft.
Arroyo, Yeimar: 21, 7450 Vincent Road, Lot, 64, Denham Springs, parole.
Crow, Brady: 50, 12192 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, security required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Monteleone, Brian Duane: 30, 27394 Hutchinson Cemetery Road, Albany, four counts aggravated assault with a firearm.
Oct. 20
Hoyt, Harold Wayne: 46, 29020 La. 43, Albany, improper supervision of minor by parent/legal custodian.
Nicholas, William Derek: 38, 22822 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cheney, Angela: 40, 15741 Varnado Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Brown, Kayla: 30, 8561 Beachwood Drive, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Denault, Joseph: 20, 30278 Milton Road, Walker, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Norred, Cody A.: 32, 42337 Pumpkin Center Road, Hammond, parole.
Sibley, Natasha: 36, 18387 La. 444, Livingston, theft, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Cowart, Ashley Lane: 29, 13249 Westcoll Road, Walker, illegal possession of stolen things, two counts theft.
Mendoza, Luis: 17, Province Lane, Baton Rouge, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, driver must be licensed.
Thigpen, Joshua: 35, 24627 Connie Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 21
Olsen, Albert: 46, 26797 La. 1037, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Traylor, Trevin: 24, 46318 Charles Drive, Hammond, mufflers/requirements/prevention of excessive noise, fumes, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Lailheugue, Kristi: 43, 32255 Bud Juban Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Roth, Louis S.: 52, 7956 Conrad Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding.
Robison, Kyle Andrews: 33, 30805 Country Club Lane, Denham Springs, theft, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, tail lamps, possession of marijuana.
Escobidal, Jhovan: 34, 13034 Catahoula Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Slinker, Dylan: 26, 13090 Burgess Road, Apt. 5, Walker, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps.
Cook, Van: 39, 22137 Walker South Road, Lot 25, Walker, failure to pay child support.
Livingston, Axel Taylor: 26, 29906 La. 22, Springfield, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
Williamson, Eugene: 44, 8618 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles, fugitive.
Methvien, Lindsey Ann: 35, 8881 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Dufrene, Cory: 47, 29850 Aime St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Bickford, Kevin Gene: 31, 18625 La. 22, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Bates, Joshua: 28, 61340 Big Creek Road, Amite, residential contractor fraud, theft, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Sepulveda, Michael Angelo: 28, 9029 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Bullock, Byron Cody: 27, 9238 Voltaire Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
Oct. 22
Maldonado, Daniel: 30, 9901 Florida Blvd. Walker, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Mcleese, Patricia Carlene: 47, 11490 Herman Ernest Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Stringer, Tara Leigh: 28, 920 Durnin Drive, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Bell, David C.: 54, 26198 Avoyelles St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Bourgeois, Gerry: 52, 35117 Newsom Lane, Denham Springs, Probation, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, driving while intoxicated, speeding, driving while intoxicated.
Self, Anthony: 22, 303 Clark St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Vallet, Christopher: 55, 17801 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, court remand.
Erwin, Harold: 31, 39186 Rinniger Road, Denham Springs, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, simple battery domestic violence, parish jail time.
Ryan, John: 27, 13848 Cypress Ridge Ave., Baton Rouge, court remand.
Backes, Courtney: 31, 17033 Peacepoint Drive, Springfield, criminal trespass.
Weeks, Michael: 42, 306 N. First St., Osyka, Mississippi, domestic abuse battery.
Griffith, Toni Hagan: 49, 13705 Dot Lee Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possesson of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, three counts traffic bench warrant, speeding, vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
Orourke, Justin Michael: 28, 28788 Mary Kinchen Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Crier, Joshua: 18, 67 Wil Ready Road, Greensburg, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property.
Faust, Joshua Garfield: 23, 31002 Pine Hill Drive, Albany, second-degree murder.
Henderson, Lloyd L.: 51, 1680 Starlite Drive, Denham Springs, tail lamps, violations of registration provisions, two counts amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, traffic bench warrant, expired motor vehicle insurance, registration certificates.
Richards, Tiffany Marie: 30, 33886 La. 1036, Holden, obstructing public passages, appearing in an intoxicated condition, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Head, Jason Edward: 45, 41430 Gressette Lane, Prairieville, tail lamps, driver must be licensed, three counts registration certificates, proper equipment required on vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Mcelveen, Michael A.: 44, 29810 Henderson Lane, Walker, aggravated assault upon peace officer, resisting an officer.
Mapes, Jacob Len: 22, 29136 Jan St., Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ardoin, Joshua M.: 36, 30248 Milton Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, parole.
Oct. 23
Smith, Amy Darlene: 37, 16423 Old Settlement Road, No. 15, Zachary, tail lamps, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hodges, Brandi Rebecca: 34, 24624 Julio Hodges Road, Denham Springs, criminal mischief, theft.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn: 26, 12368 Rue De Le Bois, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things.
Taylor, Crystal: 38, 43037 N. Billville Road, Apt. 6, Hammond, cyberstalking.
Young, Richard: 59, 28875 Hoyt Lane, Holden, aggravated battery.
Bennett, Michael: 43, 17110 David Drive, Livingston, cruelty to animals/simple & aggravated.
Griffin, Shaun Michael: 37, 18600 McDonald Lane, Livingston, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Barksdale, Jessie Rae: 46, 24809 Raven Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Donaldson, Toni Marie: 32, 16325 Ole Hammond St., Prairieville, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Istre, Melvin Phillip: 37, 14405 Oak Meadow Drive, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things.
Vaughn, Kiyerra Jay: 24, 130 Wayne St., Ponchatoula, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Jordan J.: 23, 4949 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, vehicle license required, operating vehicle with suspended license; other offenses, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, violation of protective orders, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Hoyt, Collin W.: 21, 440 Carrie St., Apt. H, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Oct. 24
Thomas, Jeremy Lamont: 19, 917 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, tail lamps, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, illegal carrying of weapons.
Donaldson, Nishika: 27, 31096 Lynette Drive, Hammond, aggravated second-degree battery.