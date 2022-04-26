Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Stephen D. Elmore, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Education Board. Elmore is a system engineer for Custom Security Systems Inc. He will serve as a security representative. The board serves to create initial and continuing education requirements for individuals licensed to perform life safety and property protection contracting.
Claude A. Guillotte, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners. Guillotte is a self-employed therapist who offers services to individuals, couples and families. He will serve a licensed marriage and family therapist. He was also reappointed to the Marriage and Family Therapy Advisory Committee.
The counselors board is responsible for the regulation of provisional licensed professional counselors (formerly counselor interns), provisional licensed marriage and family therapists, licensed professional counselors and licensed marriage and family therapists.
The therapy committee is responsible for examining and qualifying all applicants for provisional licensure as provisional licensed marriage and family therapists and for licensure as licensed marriage and family therapists; and for recommending each successful applicant for provisional licensure or licensure to the Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners.