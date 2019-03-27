WALKER — Livingston Parish school officials met with state legislators who represent the parish March 18 at the new Walk On’s Conference Center on the campus of Walker High School to share with them priorities and funding needs for the school district.
Superintendent Rick Wentzel noted that district leadership — including administrators and school board members — is supporting the governor’s proposal for a pay raise for teachers and school staff, and he said an increase in funding for the Minimum Foundation Program is long overdue and much needed. The program is the formula used by the state to determine funding for local school districts.
Those state legislators in attendance included Sens. Dale Erdey, Eddie Lambert and Mack “Bodi” White, and Reps. Valerie Hodges, Sherman Mack, Rogers Pope and Clay Shexnayder.
“We have hardworking, dedicated employees who do their job each day, and they do it with a high level of skill and passion for our children,” Wentzel said. “They deserve to be fairly compensated for the outstanding job they do, and they need to know that we as a state value the important jobs they do.”
School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. said a pay raise and increase in the MFP funding formula is important to the morale of the educational system, to sustain good teachers and good employees.
“We are able to remain a top-performing district each year because of all of our employees. It is past time to compensate them for their dedication and hard work. It’s becoming harder each year to recruit new teachers because our level of pay is not keeping up with the challenges and demands of the industry. We are also struggling to fill support worker positions. We have to invest in our future and educating our children is our future,” Mincey said.
Wentzel also told legislators the state allocates no funding for facilities; yet in parishes with growing populations — like Livingston Parish — that creates a tremendous financial burden.
“There’s only so much we can squeeze out of existing funding,” Wentzel said. “When the demand for new facilities is endless, as it has been in Livingston (Parish) for the past 15 years, there has to be a way for the state to help us build new schools.”