The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation and the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association are seeking submissions for the 2018 Youth Hunter of the Year contest. The contest, for the 2018 calendar year, is open to Louisiana boys and girls ages 15 and younger.
Youth Hunters of the Year will receive a plaque in recognition of their achievement and a gift certificate from Bowie Outfitters. The two winners will also be recognized at the Governor’s State Conservation Achievement Awards Banquet in April.
To apply, download the registration form on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/yhrp. Entrants must submit the registration form along with a photograph and story describing their special hunt. Applications can be sent by mail or submitted electronically. Entries must be postmarked by March 9.
For information on this program and how to apply contact John Sturgis at (337) 948-0255 or jsturgis@wlf.la.gov or Rebecca Triche at (225) 344-6707 or Rebecca@lawildlifefed.org.