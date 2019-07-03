The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Area graduates include:
Livingston
Albany
Drew Calderone, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors
Denham Springs
Drew Ryals Barber, Technical Diploma, practical nursing
Brandt Bernath, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Alex M. Dushime, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Damon Gauthier, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Trey Pichon, Associate of Applied Science, industrial maintenance technology, honors
Gage M. Pickett, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Dalton H. Yucesoy, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation
French Settlement
Sarch Danielle Eastridge, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Humanities, Chancellor's honors 4.0
Justin G. Virga, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors
Livingston
Sandy Ann Kealty Daisey, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors
Kamryn Elaine Hill, Associate of Applied Science, Instrumentation, honors
Laurie E. Martin, Associate of Science in Teaching, Dean's honors
Maurepas
Hipolito Chagoya, Associate of General Studies, Natural Sciences/Mathematics, Dean's honors
Estephanny Luczary Diaz, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Business
Ethan L. Emery, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors
Claire Dion Freeman, Certificate of Applied Science, Medical Coding
Whitnie E. Philippe, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Social Sciences
Kaylin Nicole Poirrier, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Business, Dean's honors
Port Vincent
Seth John Jacob, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Springfield
Evan Shearer, Associates of Applied Science, process technology
Jermaine Smith, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Shane R. Sullivan, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Tangipahoa
Hammond
Joseph G. Breland, Technical Diploma, welding technology
Christopher Cross, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Cole B. Cummings, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors
Rhett A. Hebert, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Johnathon Brady Lee, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors
Bryanne Brittany Swicegood-Mader, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
NaQuellar Jovan Marint, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Kennon Menard, Associates of Applied Science, process technology
Jacob Lynn Mouton, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors
Joshua Schliegelmeyer, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Independence
Jermaine A. Spencer, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Kentwood
Clayton Douglas Holland, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Chancellor's honors
Koley Simmons, Associates of Applied Science, process technology
Loranger
Devin J. Butler, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Ponchatoula
Alexander Erick Arteaga, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Tricia Rose Ford, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors
Matthew Jacob Guerra, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation
Tommy Hebert III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Kolby D. Kraft, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors
Travis Dustin Matthews, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors
Dylan Ross Lloyd Meyers, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Ramon R. Richardson, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Blake W. Stromeyer, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Brent Stromeyer, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors
Brandon Young, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Roseland
Damein D. Gaston, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance Technology