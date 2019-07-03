The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Area graduates include:

Livingston

Albany

Drew Calderone, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors

Denham Springs

Drew Ryals Barber, Technical Diploma, practical nursing

Brandt Bernath, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Alex M. Dushime, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Damon Gauthier, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Trey Pichon, Associate of Applied Science, industrial maintenance technology, honors

Gage M. Pickett, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Dalton H. Yucesoy, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation

French Settlement

Sarch Danielle Eastridge, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Humanities, Chancellor's honors 4.0

Justin G. Virga, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors

Livingston

Sandy Ann Kealty Daisey, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors

Kamryn Elaine Hill, Associate of Applied Science, Instrumentation, honors

Laurie E. Martin, Associate of Science in Teaching, Dean's honors

Maurepas

Hipolito Chagoya, Associate of General Studies, Natural Sciences/Mathematics, Dean's honors

Estephanny Luczary Diaz, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Business

Ethan L. Emery, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors

Claire Dion Freeman, Certificate of Applied Science, Medical Coding

Whitnie E. Philippe, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Social Sciences

Kaylin Nicole Poirrier, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Business, Dean's honors

Port Vincent

Seth John Jacob, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Springfield

Evan Shearer, Associates of Applied Science, process technology

Jermaine Smith, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Shane R. Sullivan, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Tangipahoa

Hammond

Joseph G. Breland, Technical Diploma, welding technology

Christopher Cross, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Cole B. Cummings, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors

Rhett A. Hebert, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Johnathon Brady Lee, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors

Bryanne Brittany Swicegood-Mader, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

NaQuellar Jovan Marint, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Kennon Menard, Associates of Applied Science, process technology

Jacob Lynn Mouton, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors

Joshua Schliegelmeyer, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Independence

Jermaine A. Spencer, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Kentwood

Clayton Douglas Holland, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Chancellor's honors

Koley Simmons, Associates of Applied Science, process technology

Loranger

Devin J. Butler, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Ponchatoula

Alexander Erick Arteaga, Associates of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Tricia Rose Ford, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors

Matthew Jacob Guerra, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation

Tommy Hebert III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Kolby D. Kraft, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors

Travis Dustin Matthews, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, Dean's honors

Dylan Ross Lloyd Meyers, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Ramon R. Richardson, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Blake W. Stromeyer, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Brent Stromeyer, Associates of Applied Science, instrumentation, Dean's honors

Brandon Young, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Roseland

Damein D. Gaston, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance Technology

