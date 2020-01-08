Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in Springfield and Killian after a utility pole broke, causing three schools in the area to close Wednesday.
A Facebook post shared by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says Springfield Elementary, Middle, and High schools are all closed Wednesday due to the power outage.
The utility pole is reportedly down across Highway 42.
As of 7:15 a.m., Entergy's outage map shows 270 customers are still in the dark. Crews are making repairs to restore power as soon as possible.
Classes will resume on Thursday, the school system said.