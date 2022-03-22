Election Saturday
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26.
In Livingston Parish, voters will decide on the 10-year renewal of 5 mills for School District No. 5.
Voters in French Settlement will decided between Brandt Moran, Independent, and Darryl Murphy, Republican, for aldermen.
GOP women to meet
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs on April 6. David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, is the speaker.
Stokes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Louisiana College, and holds a master’s degree in the same with a focus on Public Policy Analysis from LSU. During his academic career he served as an intern to President George W. Bush and was awarded the David B. Johnson Award as his master’s program’s top graduate student.
Music historian to perform at library
Music historian Bobby Horton will perform at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Combining his love of history and music, Horton is recognized as one of the country’s leading authorities on Civil War music. During his performance "Songs and Stories of the Civil War," Horton will use period musical instruments to explore one of the most turbulent times in U.S. history.
The event is free, but patrons should register by at www.mylpl.info or call (225) 686-4100.
Hunt for eggs
Walker High Beta Club presents its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 3.
The egg hunt is free and will have prizes. It will be divided into three age groups: 2 and younger, 3-6 and 7-10.
The first 100 kids will get a bag for the hunt. Face painting, games and photos with the bunny will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. all age groups start the egg hunt at 2 p.m.
Snacks will be on sale: $1 drinks and $1 games.
Senior reunions coming soon
Seventh Ward Elementary Senior Reunion is 2 p.m., May 19, at the school cafeteria. Visit former teachers, see a slideshow of memories, and bring your cap and gown for the parade. Parents welcome to attend and take pictures. Email laura.dunlap@lpsb.org with questions.
Art classes and events available
Several events for children and adults are happening at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to book a class.
Hall of Fame nominations sought
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are accepting nominations for the 12th class of inductees through March 31. Nomination guidelines for the class of 2022 are available on the school website www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave. in Denham Springs, or call (225) 665-8568, to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.