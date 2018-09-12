When the Albany football team left Springfield last year with a decisive 56-8 victory, the Hornets returned home with the "Battle of I-12" trophy that made its debut that night.
The trophy — and, of course, all the bragging rights — will be at stake Friday when the teams resume their rivalry at 7 p.m. in Albany.
First-year Albany head coach Mike Janis knows the rivalry well through his years as an assistant at both schools but looks forward to matching wits with longtime friend and colleague Ryan Serpas for the first time.
"If Ryan and I played a video game or checkers or anything, we'd be competitive," Janis said. "We're both going to go out there to win. We're both going to play to win."
Janis served as an assistant on the Springfield side of this rivalry from 2006-08 and again from 2012-16. He was an assistant at Albany from 2009-11.
Serpas said he hopes there is a lot of success in the future of his rival coach — for nine weeks out of the year.
"I hope he goes 9-1 every year," Serpas said, tongue-in-cheek. "As long as he loses to me, we'll be OK."
In reality, though, Serpas said he doesn't want his players to get too high or too low based on the outcome of Friday's game.
Both teams are unbeaten through two weeks for the second straight season.
"I'm trying to downplay the significance of it a little bit," said Serpas, an Albany High grad. "It is a big game. I just try to tell our kids it's just the next opponent, and this game isn't going to make or break our season."
The latter scenario seemed to play out for Springfield last year as the Bulldogs finished an injury-plagued 2017 with nine straight losses.
Back at 2-0, the Bulldogs are looking for their first win in the rivalry since 2015, but hope to make some noise in district play regardless of the outcome.
Albany is once again 2-0 after gutting out a couple of tough wins against Varnado and Independence to start the season. Both of those wins featured late defensive stops.
Now comes the matchup with Springfield and all the fanfare that comes with it.
Foremost among Albany's challenges will be finding ways to slow Springfield running back John'L Fryson, who rushed for 378 yards in a Week 1 rout of Ascension Christian. Fryson was held in check by Cohen last week in what Serpas termed an ugly win.
"I've been on both sides of it," Janis said. "Both communities get extremely excited about it. It just brings everybody together. The community is definitely going to be out here for both teams. Everybody will be out here."
The revolving trophy featuring the I-12 logo and scores from games past will be on the Albany sideline for this one.
Janis said he would like to work with Serpas to make future games a weeklong celebration of community and football complete with a golf tournament, a cook-off, and other community-friendly events.
Walker wins with Ricard absent
The Walker football team learned hours before kickoff that head coach Lester Ricard, as well as one assistant coach, had been placed on administrative leave and would not be on the sideline for Thursday night's game at Broadmoor.
The Wildcats kept their focus, however, as they overcame an early 6-0 deficit to secure a 27-6 win and remain unbeaten through two games.
Ricard resigned Monday.
Offensive line coach Cecil Thomas served as head coach in Ricard's absence.
Quarterback Ethan McMasters completed 6 of 13 passes for 124 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown to Trent Montgomery to put the game out of reach.
DSHS falls in offensive showcase
A track meet broke out Friday night at Denham Springs as Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley led an offensive explosion that saw the two teams combine for 18 touchdowns.
Finley, an LSU commitment, accounted for nine TDs and scored on the decisive 2-point play in Ponchatoula's wild 64-63 win.
Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford did his best to help Denham keep pace as he passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores. Lunsford had the Yellow Jackets marching toward a potential go-ahead score when a high snap resulted in a 25-yard loss to thwart the late threat.
Lunsford's favorite target was D.J. Williams, who had 220 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
Finley finished with 598 yards passing and seven touchdowns. He followed his second of two rushing touchdowns with a trick-play reception on the winning 2-point conversion.
Denham returns to action Friday with a home game against Fontainebleau.
Live Oak braces for West Fel
The big game this week has unbeaten Live Oak playing host to defending Class 3A state champion West Feliciana in a matchup that has produced three tough losses for the Eagles in recent seasons.
In 2015, Live Oak blew a 15-point second-half lead in a 28-27 defeat. In 2016, West Fel scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overcome a 7-0 deficit for a 15-7 win.
Last year, Nathan Holliday was off the mark on a field goal try in the final seconds as West Fel escaped with a 22-21 victory.
To get over the hump against the Saints, Live Oak may need the same type of resolve it showed Friday night at Mandeville in improving to 2-0.
Live Oak trailed 14-0 late in the third quarter. Three late touchdown runs Kee Hawkins, who finished with 169 yards rushing, allowed the Eagles to return home victorious.