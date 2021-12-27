Sidney Woods sees himself in the homeless men he serves.
Woods is the program director at Quad Vets, a nonprofit transitional veterans' home based in Hammond. An Army veteran himself, Woods knows the toll Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can take on those who served and sees its effects daily in the men he helps.
"They know that I can relate to them," he said. "If I see one of them getting a little frustrated or aggravated, they know if I go up and tell them it’s going to be okay, I’m not just some civilian getting them to calm down. They know I take the same medicine that they take."
Woods welcomes men from all over, both local and across the country.
The main transitional home hosts 39 beds. Quad Vets had a second house down the road that offered 11 beds for those closest to returning to the community, but it was destroyed when Hurricane Ida brought a pine tree through the roof.
"The storm almost did us in," Woods said. "So now we have everybody in one building, which is a challenge."
Quad Vets is one of the only shelter services available for homeless veterans in the cluster of rural parishes along the pointed toe of Louisiana's boot. But the home is also one of the only shelters available for anyone struggling to find emergency housing in the entire region.
Calculating the number of homeless people across the area is a challenge.
Parishes like Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Washington are excluded from the annual Point in Time count conducted each January that tallies the number of homeless people over the course of one night.
Volunteers in the count instead focus on high population areas in and around Baton Rouge. Many gravitate to the city because of the numerous services for homelessness, substance use disorder and mental health problems.
Even as the population increases in parishes such as Livingston, the number of shelters and homelessness services has not kept pace with the rapid growth. An online search for shelters in the region yields mostly disconnected numbers and websites that are no longer active.
The services that are available can be found in some of the more populous parts in the region, such as Woods' transitional home in Hammond. Other resources spread their services across multiple parishes but are headquartered in urban centers.
Northlake Homeless Coalition provides care for homeless people in the Florida Parishes. However, their member organizations are mostly concentrated in St. Tammany, leaving the other parishes largely bereft of support.
Woods' goal is to provide wrap around services to rehabilitate the men and let them know they have a purpose again. He works with employers to line up jobs paying a decent wage for those trying to reintegrate into society. Staff make sure the men make it to their mental health appointments.
Veterans can stay a maximum of 2 years, though there are exceptions.
"I have one gentleman here who fought on the front lines in the Korean War," Woods said. "He’s an older guy, 80-something years old. He doesn’t have any family, so he is a permanent resident here."
He added: "If not, how are we going to have an 80-something-year-old man out in the streets?"
People lose their homes for many reasons. Victims of domestic violence, usually women, often need shelter services as quickly as possible when escaping a volatile situation. Many times they bring children with them, which can complicate finding a place to stay.
Kim Kirby, executive director of domestic violence advocacy organization Safe Harbor, said her 12-bed facility in St. Tammany, which also serves Washington Parish, has been full since Hurricane Ida.
"Everyone who’s seeking our help, they are homeless," Kirby said. "They’re fleeing — they have no place else to go."
A recently released legislative audit found that there are not enough beds for domestic violence victims statewide, with thousands of requests for shelter unmet each year. Kirby's small shelter is always full.
And without public transportation networks in sparsely populated areas, getting survivors life-saving help requires expensive Uber or Lyft rides across parish lines to far-flung shelters in confidential locations.
She added that survivors who arrive at the St. Tammany shelter from rural Washington Parish may feel uncomfortable in a place that isn't home.
"It’s a whole different culture, a different lifestyle," she said. "Sometimes when we have people in the shelter from Washington Parish they’d rather be back home closer to people that they know."
There are so few emergency shelters available in the area that Safe Harbor also receives calls from people experiencing homelessness who are not domestic violence victims.
One of the only other resources for survivors in the region is the Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment, which serves Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Washington parishes.
House of Serenity, a Ponchatoula shelter run by 81-year-old Francis Seymore, has 36 beds. Seymore's shelter serves men and women, but no children, and is currently full.
"I had to fight with all my might, putting God first in my life, to keep it open, because a lot of people didn’t want to do anything for the homeless," she said. "Those are God’s special people."
People in her shelter receive three meals a day, snacks in between and hygiene products. A day program elsewhere provides counseling and offers other resources.
Seymore has watched people leave after reorienting their lives, returning to tell her they finished nursing school or purchased their own home.
"Things like that mean the world to me," she said. "That’s an inspiration in my life, because you never know who’s going to have to help you up and who’s going to have to catch your back one day."
After 19 years serving the homeless people who journey through her part of the state, Seymore's philosophy is simple: If she has a bed open, she won't turn someone away.