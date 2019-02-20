Tax help at the library

The Livingston Parish Library is offering free tax preparation for qualifying patrons through a program co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service. VITA Tax Prep offers free tax preparation for participants with low to moderate incomes for 2018. Visit mylpl.info/tax-prep/ for details.

Children’s watercolor class

The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 8-12 to participate in our children’s watercolor class. Kerry Curtin will instruct children to draw and paint a Louisiana scene with watercolor pencils at 10:30 a.m. March 16 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The cost is $10, which includes all supplies. To register, visit artslivingston.org and select "Book a Class." For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.

COA Mardi Gras dance

The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens 60 years or older from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Drive. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music provided by the band Poo-Yai.

Mardi Gras event dates

Feb. 23

Krewe of Diversion boat parade

Krewe of Tickfaw Night Parade and Ball

March 2

Krewe of Tickfaw's boat parade

Krewe of Denham Springs parade

AARP Defensive Driving class planned

An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call Sheri at (225) 664-0664 or (225) 664-9343 for information.

Save the date

  • Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
  • The Livingston Parish Talented Music Program Walker Area will present "Into the Music and Into the Woods, Jr." at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and 23 at Suma Hall Theater.
  • The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show on March 23 in Walker.
  • Springfest in the Antiques Village is April 27. Booths are going fast. 
  • A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.

Send news, events and photos for Livingston Parish to livingston@theadvocate.com by 2 p.m. Friday or call (225) 388-0215.

