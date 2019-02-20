Tax help at the library
The Livingston Parish Library is offering free tax preparation for qualifying patrons through a program co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service. VITA Tax Prep offers free tax preparation for participants with low to moderate incomes for 2018. Visit mylpl.info/tax-prep/ for details.
Children’s watercolor class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 8-12 to participate in our children’s watercolor class. Kerry Curtin will instruct children to draw and paint a Louisiana scene with watercolor pencils at 10:30 a.m. March 16 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The cost is $10, which includes all supplies. To register, visit artslivingston.org and select "Book a Class." For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
COA Mardi Gras dance
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens 60 years or older from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Drive. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music provided by the band Poo-Yai.
Mardi Gras event dates
Feb. 23
Krewe of Diversion boat parade
Krewe of Tickfaw Night Parade and Ball
March 2
Krewe of Tickfaw's boat parade
Krewe of Denham Springs parade
AARP Defensive Driving class planned
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call Sheri at (225) 664-0664 or (225) 664-9343 for information.
Save the date
- Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
- The Livingston Parish Talented Music Program Walker Area will present "Into the Music and Into the Woods, Jr." at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and 23 at Suma Hall Theater.
- The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show on March 23 in Walker.
- Springfest in the Antiques Village is April 27. Booths are going fast.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.