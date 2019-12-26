BR.lsugraduation.122119 HS 058.JPG (copy)
A graduate walks to her seat wearing a decorated cap during diploma ceremonies for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences as part of LSU's 300th commencement, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.

Livingston Parish

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Stephen James Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Christina N. Spears, Watson

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs

Ryan Mason King, Watson

Caleb Aaron Murphy, Denham Springs

Hayden Anthony Murphy, Denham Springs

Kylie Marlee Sceroler, Denham Springs

Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond

Zachary J. Walters, Denham Springs

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Logan Philip Davis, Livingston

Denver Christopher Delatte, Maurepas

Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs

Jest Ellis Jackson, Denham Springs

John Boyd Lefebvre II, Denham Springs

Matthew James Moran, Walker

Aaron James Vancel, Denham Springs

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Leilah Rose Alkadi, Walker

Kelsi Lynn Jones, Denham Springs

Hannah Nancy Rogas, Denham Springs

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Nicholas Dean Beason, Denham Springs

Joshua Fox Chenevert, Watson

Bailey Noel Clary, Denham Springs

Preston Grant Denn, Denham Springs

Carli Alexandra DiLorenzo, Denham Springs

Creg Emanuel Harris, Denham Springs

Colby Lee Hayman, Denham Springs

Robert Joseph Jones III, Watson

Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs

Anna Rae Kuhlmann, Denham Springs

Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker

Eva Marie Lockhart, Walker

Johnathan Robert Reynolds, Denham Springs

Jorge Alberto Stringer, Denham Springs

Jaden Alexandra Walker, Denham Springs

Courtney Diane Waters, Walker

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs

Victoria Alise Landry, Albany

COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS

Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Courtnie Louise Dicapo, Watson

Hayden Paige Harris, Denham Springs

Braxton Reed Smith, Walker

GRADUATE SCHOOL

MASTER'S

Zachary Andrew Boothe, Denham Springs

Misty Marie Crawford, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Madison Paige Forrest, Hammond

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Taylor Michael Brignac, Ponchatoula

Bryan Christopher Falgout, Hammond

Sydney Brynn Sziber, Ponchatoula

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Dylan L. Crossie, Hammond

Leslie Earl Curtis, Ponchatoula

Lindsey Kay Hill, Hammond

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Christopher Lance Charleston, Ponchatoula

Reagan Claire Greer, Hammond

Thomas James Hood III, Amite

Courtlyn Jessie Jenkins, Loranger

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Sarah Ellen Edwards, Amite

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Brady Anthony Portier, Hammond

GRADUATE SCHOOL

MASTER'S

Ashton Marie Bellott, Amite

Alexandra Cutrer Butterworth, Amite

Online graduates

LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:

Tangipahoa Parish

Graduate School/Master's

Sarah Richardson Desselles, Bedico

Nancy Stewart Harrelson, Amite

