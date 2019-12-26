BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.
The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.
Livingston Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Stephen James Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Christina N. Spears, Watson
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs
Ryan Mason King, Watson
Caleb Aaron Murphy, Denham Springs
Hayden Anthony Murphy, Denham Springs
Kylie Marlee Sceroler, Denham Springs
Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond
Zachary J. Walters, Denham Springs
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Logan Philip Davis, Livingston
Denver Christopher Delatte, Maurepas
Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs
Jest Ellis Jackson, Denham Springs
John Boyd Lefebvre II, Denham Springs
Matthew James Moran, Walker
Aaron James Vancel, Denham Springs
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Leilah Rose Alkadi, Walker
Kelsi Lynn Jones, Denham Springs
Hannah Nancy Rogas, Denham Springs
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Nicholas Dean Beason, Denham Springs
Joshua Fox Chenevert, Watson
Bailey Noel Clary, Denham Springs
Preston Grant Denn, Denham Springs
Carli Alexandra DiLorenzo, Denham Springs
Creg Emanuel Harris, Denham Springs
Colby Lee Hayman, Denham Springs
Robert Joseph Jones III, Watson
Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs
Anna Rae Kuhlmann, Denham Springs
Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker
Eva Marie Lockhart, Walker
Johnathan Robert Reynolds, Denham Springs
Jorge Alberto Stringer, Denham Springs
Jaden Alexandra Walker, Denham Springs
Courtney Diane Waters, Walker
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs
Victoria Alise Landry, Albany
COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS
Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Courtnie Louise Dicapo, Watson
Hayden Paige Harris, Denham Springs
Braxton Reed Smith, Walker
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Zachary Andrew Boothe, Denham Springs
Misty Marie Crawford, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Madison Paige Forrest, Hammond
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Taylor Michael Brignac, Ponchatoula
Bryan Christopher Falgout, Hammond
Sydney Brynn Sziber, Ponchatoula
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Dylan L. Crossie, Hammond
Leslie Earl Curtis, Ponchatoula
Lindsey Kay Hill, Hammond
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Christopher Lance Charleston, Ponchatoula
Reagan Claire Greer, Hammond
Thomas James Hood III, Amite
Courtlyn Jessie Jenkins, Loranger
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Sarah Ellen Edwards, Amite
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Brady Anthony Portier, Hammond
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Ashton Marie Bellott, Amite
Alexandra Cutrer Butterworth, Amite
Online graduates
LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:
Tangipahoa Parish
Graduate School/Master's
Sarah Richardson Desselles, Bedico
Nancy Stewart Harrelson, Amite