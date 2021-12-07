National Beta members from French Settlement are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Leadership Summit.
They were announced as qualifiers of several challenges, including Lead Outside the Box, Collaboration Connection and Project Proposal. Madison Brignac served as a regional leadership representative for the 2020-21 term.
National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for one- to two-day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation and collaboration skills. Victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, during summer 2022.
The French Settlement High School leadership team was made up of Kara Murphy, Hailey Egnew, Reaghan McMorris, Logan Schilling, Jordan Gaines, Kathryn Daigle, Jaiden Braud, Beau Armand, Madison Brignac, Kindal Coates, Lexi Vezina, Emma Gaudet, Abby Woods, Lauren Ackerman, Kevia Long and Courtlyn Fontenot.
Lexi Vezina, club chaplain, said, “It was very involved in training us to be the leaders that the program will structure us to be. It was fun and resourceful.”
Logan Schilling, a club member selected to attend the summit, said, “It was very comforting, and we were given everything we needed. We were given ample time to work on our projects.”
Throughout the year, the French Settlement senior Beta Club has participated in two service projects.
The club has raised $375 for breast cancer awareness through a pink-out day where students were allowed to wear pink shirts for $1.
Members of the Junior and Senior Beta clubs are participating in the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. This program provides gifts to children in third-world countries that would otherwise not receive any Christmas presents. Packed in a shoebox are small items, such as hygiene, school supplies and toys. Every member is required to fill at least one shoebox as a service project.