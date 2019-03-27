Multiple people were hospitalized, including one driver with moderate to serious injuries, after two separate crashes on Interstate 12 Westbound in Hammond on Wednesday, according to the Hammond Rural Fire Department.
In one crash, the fronts and tops of two vehicle appeared to be smashed, according to pictures shared on Facebook by the fire department. In the other crash, it appeared that an 18-wheeler tipped over on the bed of a pickup truck, smashing the body of the vehicle down to the axle.
The wrecks happened on the interstate between the interchange and the Pumpkin Center exit in Hammond. They happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were still cleaning up the scenes shortly after noon.
The driver in the first wreck was transported to a hospital with moderate to major injuries. The occupants in the second crash were hospitalized with minor injuries.
No other information about the causes of the wrecks were immediately available.