“People have been asking when there was going to be a Cane’s in Walker literally since we opened the first location,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO.
The answer was July 16. Opening the doors at the first Raising Cane’s location in Walker was preceded by a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Walker High band, Cane III, national BMX Champion Terry Adams, of Hammond, and many others were a part of the celebration.
Raising Cane’s is at 7932 Walker S. Road, Walker. It is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.