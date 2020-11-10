Does your child want to play basketball?
The Walker Parks & Recreation Basketball league is accepting registration for boys and girls ages 5-12 through Nov. 21. The fee is $80 and includes jersey and shorts. The fee must be paid by Nov. 21 to guarantee a spot on a team.
Register at City Hall on Florida Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, at the Ballpark Office, between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays; or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 or Nov. 21 Ferrington Place, 10266 Florida Blvd. Forms are at www.walkerparksandrecreation.com and can be mailed with the payment to City of Walker, Attn: Park Dept., P.O. Box 217, Walker, LA 70785.
Team selection and practices will begin about the week of Nov. 30, with games played mid-January through February.
For information, call or text (225) 788-7883.
Walker Farmers Market seeks vendors
The Walker Farmers Market is open on Saturdays and is seeking vendors.
The market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 9360 Florida Blvd. For information on being a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com. For information on vendors and activities, visit www.facebook.com/walkerfarmersmarket.
Help shape the future of the LPL
The Livingston Parish Library is asking all community members to complete a new survey, which asks patrons to share their thoughts about the library. Questions in the survey seek to find how patrons use the library, how their habits have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the library can help strengthen the Livingston Parish community.
You can help shape the future of your Livingston Parish Library by participating in the LPL Community Survey by visiting www.bit.ly/LPLCommunitySurvey or by visiting your local branch and requesting a paper copy.
Trivia night live
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo — will you be a trivia master or a dud? Join the Livingston Parish Library live on Zoom to find out.
Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night Live. A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Ages 12 and older.
The Food & Foodie Trivia contest is at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
Christmas is just around the corner
With the pandemic, many events are up in the air or have been modified. Here's a look at recent announcements.
- The 2020 Christmas parades for Walker, Albany and Denham Springs have all been canceled.
- The Holiday Chef's Evening and wine tasting is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Tickets are available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org for a $25 donation. For information, call (225) 667-7512.
- Time to apply for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade is nearing. Applications and donations will be accepted beginning at the end of November. Visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/ for specifics.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding its annual 100 artworks under $100 from local artist. Meet the artists at a free opening reception at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. "Preserving the Culture of Louisiana" books will be available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display through November. Information is available at artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.