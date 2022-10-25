End of October still active at the library
In addition to book clubs and story times, the library offers many activities. Here are some set for the end of October. Call the library branch or visit www.mylpl.info to register for events.
- At 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Main Branch in Livingston, and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will host a Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic for adults. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch and Denham Springs-Walker Branch through December.
- At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, an Outdoor commUNITY Movie will be shown for all ages at the Main Branch in Livingston. DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys” (PG) features Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula and Mr. Wolf attempting their greatest con yet — becoming model citizens — to avoid jail. Popcorn and drinks provided. Bring chairs or blankets. Registration is required at (225) 686-4160.
- A Sushi Night for ages 12-18, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Albany-Springfield Branch. Create candy sushi, play games and more. Registration is required at (225) 686-4130.
- LEGO Club: Haunted Houses for ages 5-11 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Watson Branch. LEGOs will be provided. Contact (225) 686-4180.
Halloween activities
Trick-or-Treat hours
Walker: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Unincorporated Livingston Parish: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Pumpkins patches
Walker Parks and Recreation Department: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Admission is free. Visit walkerparksandrecreeation.com.
Hallow Jack's Pumpkin Patch: 6834 Magnolia Bridge Road, Denham Springs. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Halloween.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. Patch will be open through Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
Other activities
Trunk or Treat Event at South Park: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Veterans parade and banners set
The city of Walker announces its Veterans Parade to roll at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
The parade lines up in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on La. 447 S., and turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School.
There will be a free meal for the veterans and their spouses provided by the Monsignor Gassler Assembly 319: Patriotic 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
There is no fee to participate. Registration is due Nov. 7. All cars and floats should be American themed. For registration information, contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or SamCaruso488@gmail.com.
Banners portraying Walker veterans and active military will be displayed throughout the city in November. Banners are provided through the Hometown Hero program facilitated by the Blue Star Mothers. For information, visit geauxsevenbsm.com or email g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.
Flu shots available
While frequent hand-washing, maintaining safe physical distancing practices and covering coughs or sneezes will decrease the risk, the influenza vaccination is by far your best defense in preventing the flu this season, according to a news release.
North Oaks Urgent Care clinics in Hammond, Ponchatoula and Walker are offering flu shots for adults and children, age 6 months and older. A high-dose vaccine for senior adults, age 65 and older, is available. Reserve an appointment online at urgentcare.northoaks.org/fluvaccine. North Oaks Urgent Care hours of operation are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. every day of the week.
All North Oaks primary care and certain specialty clinics are offering flu vaccines by appointment. Clinics include North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond, Livingston and Independence; as well as Hammond’s North Oaks Family Medicine, Northshore Internal Medicine Associates, Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology, North Oaks Infectious Disease, North Oaks Pulmonology and North Oaks Rheumatology.
All flu vaccines offered in the U.S. are quadrivalent, offering protection against four strains of the virus projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be most prevalent for the 2022-2023 season: an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus and two influenza B viruses.