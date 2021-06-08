There is no shortage of ambition on the Denham Springs High campus these days.
A bond renewal that Livingston parish voters in School District No. 1 approved in April made $13 million available for the school to revamp its sports facilities, and it has hit the ground running as fast as Axel Agurcia chasing down a ball for the Yellow Jackets soccer team.
The football stadium will be demolished and rebuilt with a track and field wide enough to accommodate soccer. The school does not have a track, and its baseball and softball teams have long played home games at the North Park facility run by the city’s recreation department. The plan is to build two stadiums, one each for baseball and softball.
It doesn’t stop there.
A new athletic complex featuring coaches’ offices and a weight room is also in the works.
When will these things happen? Soon.
“We plan on breaking ground (for football) at the end of the season, somewhere around late October so it can be finished for the following season,” football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said. “We should be breaking ground on (baseball and softball) sometime in July and they it could be ready, depending on weather and everything else that comes into play, for next season.”
The softball stadium will be located just north of the football stadium on four acres of land the school purchased from Northside Baptist Church. The baseball stadium will be built behind the freshman high school in an area that has previously been used, at least in part, for overflow football parking.
The need for upgraded facilities existed before Beard came to Denham Springs in 2020, and he sought input from the Jackets' coaches including track coach Philip McLean, an instrumental proponent for the new track. Things came to a head after last football season when it became apparent that the field’s worn out turf would need to be replaced.
“With the field up for new turf, we wondered, do you put new turf down and not do anything with the stadium for another 10 years, or do you go ahead and do something extreme,” Beard said. “Instead of putting the turf down, we wanted to find out what we could do and what our options were to make sure we hit on everything possible.”
The result was a plan that will have the Jackets facilities keeping pace, not only with parish rival Live Oak, but area schools like Zachary, Catholic High and Parkview Baptist.
“Everybody’s so excited,” Beard said. “Our kids are excited, our coaches, our school … there’s a buzz in the community. I think people are ready for growth and ready for change. They’re really just ready to update and put Denham Springs back on the map.”
Soon, it will be a map with only one location needed for all things athletic at Denham Springs High.