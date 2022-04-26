It's almost here
Summer camps and vacation Bible schools are a month away.
Walker High posted some sports camps on Facebook that start May 31.
Let us know if your organization has end-of-the-school-year events or summer events planned. We'd love to publicize them and run photos after the events.
Contact us at livingston@theadvocate.com.
Library closures planned
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed May 6 for staff training and May 30 for Memorial Day.
Highlights of planned library activities for adults during the first week of May include:
- Flowers for Mom Pop-Up Card, 6 p.m., May 3, Albany-Springfield Branch
- Nail Polish Art to wear as a pendant with Cherie Breaux, 2 p.m., May 4, the Denham Springs-Walker Branch
- Mason Jar Suncatcher, 6 p.m., May 3, Watson Branch
Registration is required for the classes. Contact the branch or visit www.mylpl.info. Also visit the website for a complete list of children and teen activities, book clubs and more.
Livingston Spring Team Up
The Town of Livingston will hold a 2022 Spring Team Up to Clean Up at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Sign up at Livingston Town Hall, 20550 Circle Drive. Free T-shirts, lunch and door prizes are available. Trash pickup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch and other fun starts at 11 a.m.
Day of Prayer
The town of Livingston will observe the National Day of Prayer with a service at 9 a.m. May 5 at Circle Drive Park.
Arts Council activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a "Spring in the South" art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.
Other upcoming activities include:
- Kids Watercolor Workshop, May 14
- Summer camp, June 1-3, 8-10 and 22-24
- Kids Watercolor Resist Tropical Fish Drawing and Painting Workshop, May 14
Visit www.artslivingston.org for information including deadlines and cost or call (225) 664-1168.
Lifelong Learning at SLU Livingston
The SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., in Walker has several Lifelong Learning classes available. Candle making, goat milk soap making and Easter cookie decorating are available as well as training to be a wedding coordinator and homebuying information. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html or contact (225) 665-3303 or livingston@southeastern.edu.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave. in Denham Springs or call (225) 665-8568 to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.