All Livingston Parish waterways will reopen to traffic on Tuesday, parish officials said.
The waterways will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a joint announcement by Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Officials asked that people be "mindful" of the large amounts of debris from Hurricane Ida in the waterways and that anyone choosing to travel on them will do so at their own risk.
They also suggested people travel at idling speeds when necessary and be aware of areas that could be a threat to their safety.