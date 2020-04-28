WALKER — Starting early Saturday morning, volunteers in cities and towns throughout Livingston Parish began passing out thousands and thousands of cloth masks to citizens who sought the facial protective devices to help them ward off the possibility of contracting the coronavirus.
The Hanes clothing company donated tens of thousands of the masks to Louisiana and the masks were then distributed through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness secured the masks for distribution throughout the parish.
Residents quickly began to snap up the masks that were given out in packets of five to motorists who lined up at the many distribution sites early in the morning. In Walker, Mayor Jimmy Watson said that by 9 a.m. his crew of volunteers had already given out 4,000 masks and the lines of cars with residents seeking the masks was still long. He said that he and the city’s Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge managed to secure an additional amount of masks from Harrell’s office so that they could have a sufficient number for the anticipated requests.
"We anticipate that we will give away about 6,500 masks before we finish,” Watson said, adding, “We had planned to start distribution at 8 a.m. but when I got here at 7 a.m. there was already a long line of cars waiting so we started giving out the masks early. The response has been terrific and frankly it has surprised us,” he said.
In Albany, the story was about the same. Mayor Eileen McCarroll said that her group started giving out the masks at 8 a.m. and residents had already lined up at the new City Hall. She anticipated about 4,000 masks would be given out before the distribution ended later in the day.
At both sites, volunteers were manning the distribution points. In Walker, the masks were given out at Walker High School and Watson praised city employees who volunteered to handle the mask distribution.
McCarroll was joined by Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild and Chief of Fire District No. 1 Joe Foster at the distribution center. Boyd said that about 12 of his police officers and volunteers had joined in the project. Foster said that a like number of volunteer firemen were also on hand for the mask giveaway. McCarroll thanked the volunteers who came out to serve others in their community.
The story was the same throughout the parish as residents flocked to the distribution center to obtain the masks.
Tangipahoa Parish officials decided to begin mask distribution earlier, and Friday morning in Hammond a long line of cars queued up to obtain masks. Lacy Landrum, the city’s administrator in the office of Mayor Pete Panepinto directed the distribution which was conducted at City Hall. Masks were distributed in other cities and towns in Tangipahoa Parish throughout the day.