Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder was the guest speaker at the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s Club meeting on Dec. 2 at Big Mike’s in Denham Springs.
Schexnayder represents District 81, which includes Livingston, Ascension, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes. He has ties to all of the parishes he represents but he grew up in Livingston. He is the first representative from Livingston Parish to hold the position of speaker of the house.
Schexnayder said that even though 2020 was a stressful year, the Legislature was able to pass meaningful bills, including tort reform; economic development bills; drafting a budget that gave priority to items such as road improvement; and initiatives to help get children back in school after the hurricanes. He felt the greatest achievement of the year was in working hand in hand with the Senate and collaborating to reach these goals.
Sen. Rogers Pope spoke from the audience to affirm this, saying that of his 13 years as a representative and as a senator, this was the best working relationship he has witnessed between the House and the Senate.
Morgan Arledge, of the local band Bayou Honey, accompanied on the guitar by Cody Ellis, entertained everyone with Christmas carols. In the spirit of Christmas, Sybil Wallendal, president of LPRW, presented monetary donations to Livingston Parish charitable nonprofit organizations.
Patra Easley accepted for Dreams Come True, which provides dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses. Lori Steel accepted for Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, which plans to deliver gifts to more than 1,700 children this year. Gifts were also donated for the Crusade by attendees and the stocking was passed for cash donations to both organizations.
The 2021 board of the Livingston Parish Republican Women was introduced and swore into office by Judge Elizabeth Wolfe. Wolfe also presented a brief history of the club’s origins.