The Livingston Parish School Board on June 30 agreed to continue the district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program for the 2022-2023 school year, allowing all students to receive free breakfast and lunch services.
The CEP program, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, offers free meal services without the necessity of household meal applications, said Director of School Food Services Sommer Purvis.
Purvis said the district has participated in the CEP program since 2016, following the flood that severely damaged more than 70% of residences, schools, churches and businesses in the parish.
“School meals are essential to ensure students are nutritionally prepared for academic success. The board’s decision to elect CEP supports their ongoing commitment to the students of Livingston Parish,” Purvis said.
She said the average cost for a student to eat breakfast and lunch throughout the school year is about $650.
“By continuing our partnership with this federal program, we are creating a tremendous savings for our families,” she said.
Purvis said the CEP reimburses the district for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.