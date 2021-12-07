Once a year, Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community chooses an international project to support, expanding beyond parish projects, a press release said. Both branches of TVFC, Wednesday Volunteers and Sunshine Ladies work together for the annual international project.
Once again, the groups chose to make shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. This project gives needy children around the world a shoebox filled with toys, school supplies and personal items. This year, Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community donated 90 filled shoeboxes.
Operation Christmas Child has been a project of Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse, the release said. This shoebox project started in 1993 when Graham received a call from a man in England, asking if he'd be willing to fill shoeboxes for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community also support Santa Bear, a project of the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Department that provides Christmas presents for needy children in the community.
To help any of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community's projects, email marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit www.tangivfc.com.